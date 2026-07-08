Right subs at the right time were key for Swiss win, says coach Yakin

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Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saves a Colombia penalty during a Round of 16 match in the World Cup at BC Place Vancouver on Tuesday.

Switzerland stayed patient and benefited from the right substitutes at the right time to edge past Colombia on penalties on Tuesday and reach the World Cup quarter-finals, Swiss coach Murat Yakin said.

The shootout swung in Switzerland’s favour when their goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved Cucho Hernandez’s penalty after Davinson Sanchez had earlier hit the crossbar for Colombia.

Substitute Ruben Vargas then converted the winning spot kick for Switzerland to beat the South Americans 4-3 after a game that finished 0-0 after 120 minutes.

He was one of several substitutions, including that of forward Cedric Itten a few minutes earlier and Zeki Amdouni a little later, that refreshed the Swiss frontline after the 87th minute.

“It was difficult in the beginning, but we stayed in it and showed great mentality,” Yakin said. “Then I brought on the right players at the right moment. In the end it was important for the players who scored the penalties to be on the pitch then.”

Vargas, who came on in second-half stoppage time, kept his cool a little later to send his team through to their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954. Earlier, fellow substitute Amdouni had calmly converted his penalty.

“It was amazing to see him smash that (Vargas penalty) in. I was so relieved and happy,” Yakin said. “This is a historic moment. We have reached the best for the Swiss team, but the trip goes on.”

Even before the game, Yakin had to improvise with midfielder Johan Manzambi ruled out with an injury he suffered in training on Monday. Yakin said replacement Ardon Jashari did a good job.

“Every little decision was important. Every piece of the puzzle fit. The absence of Johan was a bitter blow but we did well as a team. We knew it was a historic match. Round of 16 and a chance to be part of the last eight is not an everyday event,” Yakin said.

“We are getting into the flow and have to slowly process what has happened. It was an unbelievable victory. We had to stay very patient, but we put in a top performance today so I am very happy with my players.”

Vargas, whose team had lost their previous shootout at the Euro 2024 quarter-finals to England, felt no nerves, he said.

“I had to believe in myself. I felt very safe and very secure,” Vargas said. “It was amazing I could score the decisive penalty.”

Switzerland will next face Argentina, who staged a thrilling comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 earlier on Tuesday.

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