Bulldogs rue missed opportunities as they fail to neutralise Leopards

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Border Bulldogs loose forward Khanya Solani is tackled by Luxolo Doyi of the Leopards in their Currie Cup First Division match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

The Border Bulldogs were left kicking themselves after losing 17-13 to the Leopards in a Currie Cup First Division game they dominated for large parts at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

The loss, in what was the Bulldogs’ last game of the year, meant the side failed to register a win in 2026 in either the First Division or the SA Cup.

Border showed tremendous improvement in set pieces and defence in the Leopards game after the KuGompo City-based team had suffered back-to-back 80 points-plus defeats.

The score was 17-7 at halftime on a chilly afternoon in Mdantsane.

Nash Mhere, Luyolo Doyi scored tries for the away side while Juandre Burger added the extras through conversions and a penalty for the Leopards.

Bulldogs winger Lonwabo Rawana scored the seven pointer for the home side.

In the second half it was the Bulldogs who controlled the tempo.

Sakhe Dingile made use of that momentum and extended Border’s try tally making the score 17-14 with 30 minutes remaining.

Border kept on pounding the Leopards’ defence but couldn’t get the ball over the line.

They had numerous opportunities inside the Leopards’ 22m area but were let down by handling errors.

They also had chances to kick for poles to level the score but kept opting for driving mauls which the Leopards managed to thwart.

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