Clash of Grand Challenge club rugby titans ends all square

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Harlequins loose forward Chadleigh Adams takes a ball in a lineout during his team's EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash against Kruisfontein on Saturday. Picture:

It was promoted as the clash of the titans, and the action lived up to the pre-match hype when Kruisfontein United and Harlequins played out a tense 20-20 draw in Humansdorp on Saturday.

This was a battle for supremacy between the top two clubs on the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 log, and the action was fast and furious at the Sports Complex.

Kruisfontein started the day on top of the standings with Harlequins hot on their heels in second position.

At halftime Harlequins enjoyed a narrow 14-8 lead over the home side in the high-stakes encounter.

Kruisfontein named scrumhalf Breyton Costello as their man of the match for his quick thinking, sharp decision-making and lightning-fast service from the base.

His composure under pressure, high work rate, and game management were also outstanding.

Kruisfontein coach Frank Domingo said the plan had been to go all out against Harlequins.

“This game meant more than another fixture because it was the final game of the first round,” he said.

“It was a massive opportunity for Kruisfontein to cement our place at the top of the log.

“I told the players before kickoff that every tackle, every carry and every chase had to reflect the standard of a team that wants to be champions.

“Kruisfontein have worked hard to put ourselves in this position, and we needed to end the first round with the same hunger, unity and discipline that brought us here.”

The Harlequins try scorers were Nolan Soyes and Reagan Sendrick, and Ruben de Vos booted two drop goals and two conversions.

Kruisfontein went into the showdown with their tails up after a narrow 22-19 win over Park in their previous outing last week.

Harlequins, who had a bye last week, are also enjoying a good run of form and emerged 39-24 winners over Progress at the Central Field in Kariega on June 27.

After his team’s loss to Kruisfontein, Park coach Marius van der Walt said that his side would mount a fightback.

His team heeded his words to earn a vital 20-20 away draw against a strong Joubertina side.

Champions Gardens lost ground in their race to end up among the top six clubs when they were beaten 27-25 by Jeffreys Bay at the Pellsrus Sports Grounds.

In another game, Trying Stars beat Star of Hope 40-22.

The match between Progress and the NMU Madibaz, which had been scheduled for the Central Field in Kariega, was postponed.

Results:

Top 12: Star of Hope 22 Trying Stars 40, Joubertina United 20 Park 20, Kruisfontein United 20 Harlequins 20, Jeffreys Bay 27 Gardens 25, Progress v Madibaz (postponed).

Middle 12: Central 25 Kirkwood 28, Kwaru 27 Missionvale 25, Born Fighters 27 Spring Rose 31, Suburban 37 Despatch Oostelikes 19, United Barbarians 35 African Bombers 32, Motherwell 23 Evergreens 20.

Bottom 12: Helenvale 20 St Marks 10, Middelburg Eagles 28 Police-Crusaders 0, Orlando Eagles 34 Adelaide Rangers 19.

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