Defeated Djokovic says he wants ‘at least one more time’ at Wimbledon

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Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his semifinal against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic left Wimbledon defeated but not disheartened on Friday as Jannik Sinner demolished the Serb in a one-sided semi-final to end his hopes of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

As seven-times champion Djokovic walked off to a huge ovation after a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat, many inside Centre Court might have wondered whether the 39-year-old would ever return.

Admitting afterwards that it had been “a good old blowout”, Djokovic certainly did not sound like a man ready to call time on a staggering career.

“I would like to, at least one more time. Let’s see,” a subdued Djokovic told reporters when asked whether he would continue fighting the next generation as a 40-year-old at the 150th Wimbledon next year.

While Djokovic fell just short of reaching a mind-boggling 39th Grand Slam singles final, the fact remains that only a few players can beat him.

Even world number one Sinner lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals this year and on Tuesday he outlasted Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest match of this year’s tournament.

“Of course, I’m disappointed. I wanted to win Wimbledon. That’s the reason why I’m still pushing myself so hard,” Djokovic, whose 24th Grand Slam title arrived at the U.S. Open in 2023, said.

“I’m proud of what I achieved three nights ago. Felix is number three, fourth player in the world. Proven to myself and others that I can still play at the highest level, and I have.

“I reached the last four of Wimbledon. Losing in straight sets against the best player in the world, okay. It is what it is. But the tournament was positive in terms of the attitude on the court, the fighting spirit, the dedication.

“I mean, it’s still there.”

Djokovic will now re-group and focus on the last Grand Slam of the year at the US Open.

“A little bitter taste stays as I wasn’t at the desired level today. But we turn the next page and we move on,” he said.

“I don’t have any pressure or no one is forcing me to play. I do it because I really want to and because I still can. I still can play as a top-10, top-5 player.

“Let’s see what the future brings.”

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