Elephants played as though lives depended on it, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants wing Mpho Ntsane (with ball) scored a last-minute try to clinch a thrilling win for his team over the SWD Eagles in George on Saturday. Picture:

A fired-up Elephants side played as though their lives depended on it when they clinched a nerve-jangling 52-45 win over the SWD Eagles in a thrill-a-minute Carling Currie Cup First Division clash, EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

It took a last-gasp try from flying wing Mpho Ntsane to earn EP a thrilling win over the previously unbeaten Eagles at the Outeniqua Stadium in George on Saturday.

The win has earned EP a home semifinal against the Valke on Saturday at a venue that has still to be decided.

In the other last four showdown, the Eagles will face the Leopards in George on Saturday.

The teams were locked up at 45-45 before Ntsane put the finishing touches on a breakaway move that clinched a home semifinal for his team.

EP showed guts to clinch the victory after they were dealt a heavy blow when referee Hernus Coetzee handed forward Laken Gray a 20-minute red card for foul play at a ruck in the 28th minute.

“EP were desperate to get into a playoff situation, and we got off to a fast start,” Coetzee said.

“We put the Eagles to the sword today [Saturday], and they are the log leaders.

“The Elephants were unbelievable in taking the game to the Eagles, and we contested well in all areas.

EP coach Allister Coetzee. Picture: (GETTY IMAGES)

“We moved the ball to the edge to create opportunities with our attack and we scored six tries

“It was a great and unbelievable win for EP.

“When it was locked 45-45 at the end, we defended for six minutes like our lives depended on it.

“Then we turned it over and we went to score to take the lead in the 84th minute to seal the deal.

“I am very proud of this team and the trajectory we are on and the improvement a lot of players have made.”

The Elephants made the early running and cashed in on their early territorial advantage when flyhalf Maxwell Klassen booted a penalty in the fourth minute to give his team a 3-0 lead.

SWD struck back five minutes later when lively scrumhalf Andre Warner exploited space on the blindside to score his team’s first try after nine minutes.

EP scored their first try when scrumhalf Richman Gora dived over the SWD tryline in the 11th minute.

The visitors were away for a second try after a clever intercept by EP fullback Jayden Bamton enabled Christian Potgieter to score his team’s second try.

In what was turning into a see-saw battle, Masande Mtshali and Janus Venter scored tries to level the scores at 17-17.

EP went into a 22-17 lead when loose forward CJ Velleman dotted down after strong play among the Elephants’ forwards.

Scorers:

SWD Eagles 45: Andre Warner (2), Masande Mtshali, Janus Venter, Penalty Try (7 points), Rene Lucas, Niel Beukes. Tries: Conversions Divan du Toit (4).

EP Elephants 52: Tries: Mpho Ntsane (2), Richman Gora, Christiaan Potgieter, CJ Velleman, Liyema Matyolweni. Conversions: Maxwell Klaasen (5), Penalties: Klaasen (4).

Other scores: Valke 34 Griffons 19, Border Bulldogs 14 Leopards 17.

Log (all teams have played five matches): SWD Eagles 22, EP Elephants 20, Valke 18, Leopards 14, Griffons 11, Border Bulldogs 1.

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