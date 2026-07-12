EP and Border go down in final Craven Week outings

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EP wing Lucritia Magau sprints down the touchline during his team's match against the SWD Eagles at the U18 Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Powered by their heavyweight pack, SWD emerged 41-19 winners over Eastern Province on the final day of the U18 Craven Week rugby tournament in Gqeberha on Saturday.

It was a second loss in three games for EP, who were outscored by seven tries to three on the Kolisi Field at Grey High School.

EP mounted a late fightback with tries from Luniko Marivate and Micah Wessels, but by then SWD had already opened an unassailable lead.

In the main match of the day, which brought the week to a conclusion, Western Province beat a Western Province XV 40-24.

There was joy in the EP camp when Luke Doyle and Erin Nelson were picked for the SA Schools team and Akho Tonjeni and Luniko Marivate were included in the SA A side.

In their final game, Border were beaten 45-31 by the Leopards.

The team from KuGompo City had the satisfaction of seeing Ncuthu Kepe chosen for the SA team.

The two SA teams will face one another in a showpiece match at Grey High School on Thursday.

EP made a fast start when wing Lucritia Magau dived over for a try after confusion in the SWD ranks after they failed to deal with a high ball in the fifth minute.

SWD then went on the offensive but struggled to make inroads against a resolute EP defence.

The team from George took control of the contest when referee Stiaan Marx yellow carded EP prop Daniel Naude in the 21st minute.

A subsequent penalty try and five pointers from Darnell Delport and Bronwin Swiegelaar allowed SWD to race into a 17-7 lead after 26 minutes.

The powerful SWD pack rumbled over EP’s tryline just before halftime, with loose forward Andreas Gouws getting the touchdown.

This left SWD with a commanding 24-7 halftime lead.

Flying wing SWD wing Swiegelaar had a second try when his blistering pace carved open EP’s defence.

Border's Lukho Mzingaye goes on a run during his team's match against the Leopards at the U18 Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha. (Fredlin Adriaan)

EP vs SWD Eagles:

Scorers:

SWD Eagles 41: Tries: Darnell Delport, Penalty Try (7 points), Bronwin Swiegelaar (2), Keaton Olivier, Andreas Gouws, Nathan Gordon. Conversions: Tylor Marais (2).

Eastern Province 19: Tries: Lucritia Magau, Luniko Marivate, Micah Wessels. Conversions: Nathan Trytsman, Tristan Kemp.

Leopards vs Border:

Leopards 45: Marques Jantjies (2), Wian du Preez (2), Fanie Linde, Elzeno Schalkwyk, Rellston Wilson. Conversions: Ricardo Enos (5).

Border 31: Cwenga Bityo (2), Ncuthu Kepe, Likho Mazingaye, Zimi Deleki. Conversions: Bityo (3).

Other results: Free State 29 Blue Bulls 30, Sharks 31 Lions 30, WP 40 WP XV 24, Griquas 36 Griffons 26, Boland 40 Pumas, Valke 24 Limpopo 27.

SA Schools squad:

Props: Clement Makelele (Sharks, Kearsney College), Matthew Prins (SWD, Outeniqua), Ruben Lombard (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein), Nic Salamousas (Sharks, Michaelhouse).

Hookers: Theodorus Boshoff (Sharks, Maritzburg College), Iglesias Bruiners (Sharks, Durban High School).

Locks: Lwandile Mlaba (Sharks, Westville), Juvan Burden (WP, Stellenberg), Jean Dreyer (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Glodi Tshipamba (Lions, Jeppe).

Loose forwards: Nhlanhla Ndlovu (Sharks, Kearsney College), Stefan van der Vyver (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein), Jamie Wimble (Sharks, Northwood), Jacobus de Villiers (SWD, Oakdale).

Scrumhalves: Mickyle Booise (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Luke Doyle (EP, Graeme College).

Flyhalves: Travis Pheiffer (WP XV, Paul Roos Gymnasium), Achmat Behardien (WP, Wynberg)

Centres: Olwethu Kosani (Sharks, Maritzburg College), Ethan Barker (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Erin Nelson (EP, Graeme College), Tiaan Basson (WP, Paul Roos Gymnasium)

Outside and utility backs: Ncuthu Kepe (Border, Queens College), Lamla Mgedezi (Free State, Grey College), Ethan van Biljon (WP, Stellenberg) Luxolo Sonkononkono (Sharks, Westville).

SA Schools A squad:

Props: Max Malan (WP, Paarl Boys’ High), Aphelele Chamane (Sharks, Michaelhouse), JW Coetzee (Free State, Grey College), Priden Sibiya (Sharks, Durban High School).

Hookers: Charl Els (Blue Bulls, Affies), Charles Whitehead (WP, Paarl Gimnasium).

Locks: Werner de Bruin (WP, Paul Roos Gymnasium), Akho Tonjeni (EP, Graeme College), Martin van Niekerk (Blue Bulls, Affies).

Loose forwards: Siphesihle Marule (Pumas, Middelburg), Hendre van Zyl (WP, Paarl Gimnasium), Linakho Mehlomakulu (WP, Rondebosch), Niel du Randt (Free State, Grey College), Luniko Marivate (EP, Kingswood College)

Scrumhalves: Shaye Lourens (Lions, Helpmekaar), Rufagon Hendricks (SWD, Outeniqua).

Flyhalves: Ruan Fluks (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein), Jaydon Viljoen (Lions, Monument).

Centres: Alex Jankowitz (Sharks, Michaelhouse), Ruan Roux (Free State, Grey College), Nathan Aneke (Sharks, Durban High School).

Outside and utility backs: Anesu Kuzonyei (Sharks, Northwood), Ruan Genis (Lions, Monument), Amogelang Mataboge (Sharks, Durban High School), Rhandzu Mkhabela (Pumas, Nelspruit), Drewyn Baron (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein).

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