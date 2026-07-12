EP and Border players named in SA Schools girls’ rugby squads

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EP’s Lisakhanya Kaptain was named in the SA Schools team at the conclusion of the U18 girls Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha

Four Eastern Province players and two Border girls were named in a powerful SA Schools team announced at the conclusion of the U18 girls Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha on Friday.

In addition, five EP stars were named in the SA A team for a match between the two teams at Grey High School on Thursday.

The EP players named in the SA Schools team were Silakhe Masizana, Lisakhanya Kaptain, Chariva Visagie and Anothando Mbada

They will be up against EP teammates Lindokuhle Mkonto, Limise Njoli, Palesa Nqadini Natalie de Vos and Charnique Brown who were included in the SA A side for Thursday’s clash.

Border scrumhalf Imange Norayase and utility back Liyabona Kali were also included in the SA Schools team, while locks Kungawo Hlalukana, Anomtha Mamana, loose forward Liyema Ngawuliswazi, scrumhalf Elihle Sontsethe, flyhalf Zukhanye Roxa, and utility back Buncwane Komani were named in the SA Schools’ A side.

In their final game of the tournament, EP were beaten 36-14 by Western Province while Border beat KwaZulu-Natal 29-10 at Grey High.

It’s the first time the two SA Schools girls’ squads have been named.

Western Province have the biggest representation in the two squads of 26 players each, with 15 players included.

SA Schools Girls squad:

Props: Isipho Dungelo (WP, Sophumela High School), Lethokuhle Madwayi (WP, Curro Delft), Likhona Masiza (WP, Sophumela High School), Rethabile Kubequ (Golden Lions, Altmont Technical High School).

Hookers: Silakhe Masizana (EP, Motherwell High School), Shanelia Heugh (WP, Bellville Technical High School).

Locks: Sine Rasmeni (WP, Langa High School), Lisakhanya Kaptain (EP, Coselelani High School), Nommah Sandifolo (WP, Bosmansdam High School), Nokulinda Makhubela (Pumas, Mbuyane Secondary School).

Loose and utility forwards: Inathi Nxiweni (WP, Athlone High School), Surrender Chauke (Limpopo, Magoza Secondary School), Asive Gaqa (WP, Ned Doman High School), Inga Jim (WP, Curro Delft), Oratile Finyade (Pumas, Steelcrest High School).

Scrumhalves: Imange Norayase (Border, Similela Senior Secondary School), Charlize Langeveldt (WP, DF Akademie).

Flyhalves: Mia Kanka (WP, Rusthof High School), Alice Ncube (Golden Lions, Kwa-bhekilanga Secondary School).

Centres: Endinalo Fihla (WP, Usasazo High School), Jessie Schoeman (WP, DF Akademie), Raylee Phathakge (Pumas, Steelcrest High School) .

Outside and utility backs: Liyabona Kali (Border, Hlumani Secondary School), Chariva Visagie (EP, Middelland Secondary School), Nonhlanhla Thumbuni (Blue Bulls, Nellmapius Secondary School), Anothando Mbada (EP, Motherwell High School).

SA Schools Girls A squad:

Props: Lindokuhle Mkonto (EP, Ithembelihle Comprehensive School),Thando Hlakanyana (Golden Lions, Krugersdorp High School), Limise Njoli (EP, Kwamagxaki High School), Zeyaan Majiet (WP, Manenburg High School).

Hookers: Charmaine Seodi (Limpopo, Magoza Secondary School), Aqhama Siko (SWD, Percy Mdala High School).

Locks: Kungawo Hlalukana (Border, Similela Senior Secondary School), Anomtha Mamana (Border, Eyabantu Senior Secondary School).

Loose and utility forwards: Palesa Nqadini (EP, Mzontsundu Secondary School), Liyema Ngawuliswazi (Border, Tsholomnqa High School), Mamello Motaung (Griffons, Rheederpark Combined School), Lene Joubert (Valke, Breinmeester Akademie), Natalie de Vos (EP, Middelland Secondary School)

Scrumhalves: Elihle Sontsethe (Border, Dalibaso Secondary School), Maira Hlatshwayo (Blue Bulls, Nellmapius Secondary School).

Flyhalves:Angel Nxasane (Pumas, Hoërskool Standerton), Zukhanye Roxa (Border, Eyabantu Senior Secondary School).

Centres: Endinako Higa (Griffons, St Anne Combined School), Busisiwe Wisani (Griffons, Rheederpark Combined School), Naylha Jansen (SWD, George Secondary School), Kelebohile Thate (Griffons, St Anne Combined School).

Outside and utility backs: Oratilwe Moreke (Griffons, Welkom High School), Alicia de Klerk (WP, Brackenfell High School), Charnique Brown (EP, Alexandria High School), Tatum-Joy Kaboni (SWD, George Secondary School), Buncwane Komani (Border, Bhongolethu Secondary School).

Final day scores: SWD 5 Blue Bulls 22, Boland 26 Leopards 0, Border 29 KwaZulu-Natal 10, Free State 0 Eastern Province XV 17, Golden Lions 25 Pumas 6, Griquas 19 Limpopo Blue Bulls 22, Valke 17 Griffons 15, Eastern Province 14 Western Province 36.

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