Muthusamy’s patience finally pays off

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Senuran Muthusamy never imagined he would become “one of the forgotten” in South African cricket after making his Test debut in 2019.

After featuring in the opening two Tests against India, the Dafabet Warriors all-rounder endured a 1,237-day wait before earning another opportunity in the Proteas whites, a period that tested his patience and resolve.

“There was a great gap between Tests for me. It was tough. I almost became one of the forgotten in South African cricket for a bit and went into the wilderness,” Muthusamy told The Herald.

“But it did give me a chance to learn my craft and play domestic cricket and really learn about the game and figure out a way to get back.

“It was thanks to my family and my close friends who kept me going and helped me keep believing another opportunity would present itself somewhere down the line.”

After debuting against India in Visakhapatnam in October 2019, opportunities dried up before a recall for the first Test against the West Indies in February 2023.

Another lengthy spell on the sidelines followed before coach Shukri Conrad brought him back for the Bangladesh tour in late 2024.

Rather than allowing those setbacks to define him, Muthusamy rebuilt his game through consistent domestic performances, first with the North West and later the Warriors after joining the Gqeberha franchise before the 2024/2025 season.

Since re-establishing himself under Conrad, Muthusamy has claimed 23 Test wickets at an average of 26.34, including two five-wicket hauls, while scoring 388 runs at 55.42, highlighted by his maiden Test century.

Back-to-back productive seasons with the Dafabet Warriors have seen Senuran Muthusamy develop into one of the country's premier all-rounders, earning him a regular place in the Proteas side. Picture: (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Those performances also earned him maiden ODI and T20I caps, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) national contract and, more recently, a nomination for CSA Men’s Test Player of the Year.

“It’s very rewarding and really special to receive a national call-up again and very rewarding to achieve a national contract, which I’m very grateful for,” he said.

“To be part of a World Test Championship squad is incredible for me. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to represent South Africa and enjoy some success. I think I’ve done my time in domestic cricket, so it’s great to progress to international cricket.”

Across all formats since joining the Warriors, Muthusamy improved from 499 runs and 30 wickets in 2024/2025 to 618 runs and 55 wickets last season.

Looking back, Muthusamy believes the difficult India tour shaped the player he is today.

“My Test debut in 2019 was really tough. It was a brutal tour, and we lost 3-0. Going back showed me the level you need to be at to play Test cricket.

“Domestic cricket really helped sharpen me and prepare me to return to the international stage and have a bit of success.”

Now firmly established in the Proteas setup, Muthusamy is determined to ensure the past season is only the beginning.

“It was a lovely season. Now it’s about continuing, carrying that through and making sure I’m ready whenever the opportunity presents itself to give my best and enjoy the moment.”

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