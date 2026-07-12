Sport

Stanley Nwabali rejoins Chippa United

Anathi Wulushe

Anathi Wulushe

Sports Reporter

Chippa United has extended Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's stay at the club
Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has returned to Chippa United (Veli Nhlapo)

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has rejoined Chippa United.

The Chilli Boys confirmed his return to the club through their social media channels on Sunday evening.

“Chippa United is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys,” the statement said.

“After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club.

“His experience, leadership, and presence will once again be a valuable addition to the squad as we continue preparations for the season ahead.”

Nwabali left Chippa in early February after joining Chippa in 2022.

He played 76 games for the Gqeberha side and then requested to leave, and the club obliged.

He has been without a club since.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

Bay cruise season generates more than R100m

4

National Arts Festival productions head to Gqeberha

5

TIME TO TORQUE | Suzuki Across ready to roll as family-sized city slicker

Related Articles