Debutant Moyo gives Bok fans exciting glimpse into the future

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Rising star Vusi Moyo is set to start at pivot for the Boks against Wales in their Nations Championship clash in Durban on Saturday. Picture:

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Rugby fans will get an exciting glimpse into the future when 20-year-old rising star Vusi Moyo makes his much-anticipated Springbok debut against Wales in Durban on Saturday.

The other debutants in a revamped lineup for the third-round Nations Championship clash are Jaco Williams (wing), Ruben van Heerden (lock) and Carlu Sadie (prop).

The new-look Bok side are hunting for a third consecutive win in the competition after wins over England and Scotland in the opening rounds.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has rung more changes to his 23 for the Boks' showdown against Wales on Saturday. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

Eben Etzebeth (lock), Franco Mostert (utility forward), Andre Esterhuizen (centre and flanker), Canan Moodie (utility back), Handre Pollard (flyhalf), and Ox Nche (prop) were all unavailable for selection because of injuries.

Moyo will be pulling the strings alongside experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, while Williams will form an exciting back three with fellow wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and fullback Aphelele Fassi.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel form a potent midfield partnership for the Boks.

In the forward pack, Sadie will pack down in the front row with Gerhard Steenekamp and Malcolm Marx, with Van Heerden and Cobus Wiese adding muscle to the pack.

Paul de Villiers, captain Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese form South Africa’s loose trio combination.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus opted for five forwards and three backs on the bench, where Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Wilco Louw will serve as the replacement front row, and Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden will provide lock and loose forward cover, respectively.

“We told the players from the start of the season that if everything played out well, we would give everyone in the squad a chance to play in the competition,” Erasmus said.

“The coaches are excited to see what the uncapped players, as well as those who have not been in the mix for a while, bring to the team.

They all played very well for their franchises this season and have been working extremely hard at training while waiting patiently for a chance to play, so we are delighted for them — Rassie Erasmus

“This squad shows an exciting mix of youth and experience, and while we are under no illusions about the threat Wales poses, we are looking forward to seeing what these players can do.

“Wales put up a good fight in their Six Nations matches against Scotland and Ireland, and they defeated Italy in their final match of the tournament.

“They also beat Fiji in the Nations Championship before going down against Argentina in a competitive match last week, so they are on the rise and will come out with a point to prove this weekend.”

Erasmus said he was thrilled to see the four uncapped players getting their opportunity to play.

“They all played very well for their franchises this season and have been working extremely hard at training while waiting patiently for a chance to play, so we are delighted for them,” he said.

“Building squad depth has always been one of our pillars since 2018.

“To have such an exciting group of players coming through is fantastic as we continue to build our squad for the future.

“We have full faith in their abilities, and I’m sure the senior guys around them will assist in keeping them calm on the field so they can show the talent that earned them a place in the squad.

“Hopefully, we can make it a memorable occasion for them and our loyal supporters this weekend.”

Springbok team:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Jaco Williams, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Vusi Moyo, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Damian Willemse

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