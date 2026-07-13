England’s resilience faces ultimate test against Argentina in World Cup semifinal

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England manager Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to his players during a hydration break against Norway.

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England’s reward for another display of resilience at the World Cup is a semifinal against old rivals Argentina, a fixture laden with history and one that offers Thomas Tuchel’s side the chance to move within one game of ending a 60-year wait.

A day after overcoming Norway 2-1 in extra time to reach the last four, England found themselves preparing for a meeting with the reigning champions, adding another chapter to one of the World Cup’s most enduring rivalries.

England have reached the semi-finals for the second time in the past three tournaments, falling to Croatia in extra time at Russia 2018. Their only appearance in a World Cup final came in 1966, when they lifted the trophy on home soil.

Tuchel’s side have forged their run through a blend of star quality and determination, twice coming from behind in the knockout phase to keep their tournament alive.

“They refuse to give in. They refuse to accept defeat,” Tuchel said.

Yet Tuchel tempered the celebrations with a warning that England have room for improvement.

“We found a way, we’re in the last four, which is the most important thing. But I think we can and have to play better football.”

England’s progress has been driven largely by the partnership of captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

The two have each scored six of England’s 13 goals at the tournament, the first pair of teammates to net that many goals at a World Cup.

Bellingham heads to Atlanta in ominous form after scoring four goals in his last two matches.

England forward Noni Madueke suggested such displays have become routine for the Real Madrid man.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s doing,” Madueke said. “It’s normal though for him.”

The squad were pushed to their limits by Norway, with players suffering cramp and illness in searing conditions.

Tuchel said midfielder Declan Rice, who did not play the second half on Saturday, had spent most of the previous three days in bed ill. Madueke said results were all that mattered, however.

“If we play like this and win the next two games, I don’t mind. I’m not bothered,” he said.

History provides ample evidence of the challenge ahead. The teams have met five times previously at World Cups: England beat Argentina in 1962 and 1966 before Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal and brilliant solo effort inspired Argentina’s victory at Mexico 1986.

Argentina edged a last-16 tie on penalties in 1998 —remembered for Michael Owen’s wonder goal and David Beckham’s red card — before Beckham gained revenge by scoring the winner in England’s 1-0 group stage triumph in 2002 in Japan.

England’s most recent major tournament semi-final ended with Ollie Watkins’ late winner securing a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands at Euro 2024 to send England into the final. Now they face another formidable test against Lionel Scaloni’s world champions, with a place in the 2026 final at stake.

Tuchel admitted the emotional demands of tournament football are unlike anything he has experienced as a club manager but said there was nowhere else he would rather be.

England, carried by the brilliance of Kane and Bellingham and a growing belief they can survive anything, will hope that feeling lasts at least one game longer.

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