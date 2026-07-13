EP hockey boys end decade-long medal wait

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The Eastern Province U18A boys' hockey side capped an impressive week by securing bronze in the A section at the SA Schools Interprovincial Tournament in KwaZulu-Natal

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Eastern Province ended a wait of more than a decade for an U18 boys’ medal after producing a resilient campaign to claim bronze in the A section at the SA Schools Interprovincial Tournament in KwaZulu-Natal.

Played across Hilton College, St Anne’s Diocesan School for Girls and St John’s Diocesan School [used primarily for B section matches] from June 29 to July 4, the A section saw Eastern Province rebound from an opening day loss to Boland before reaching the semifinals and eventually gaining revenge over the Cape side in a penalty shootout to secure third place.

After suffering a 4-2 defeat to Boland in their opening fixture, Eastern Province went unbeaten in regulation time for the remainder of the tournament to book their place in the medal rounds, exacting revenge over the same opposition in the bronze-medal playoff.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for this group of players.” EP U18A coach Andrew Beynon said.

“It’s the first time in just over a decade at U18 level that the boys have managed to medal, and it’s a real reflection of their efforts all week.”

The early setback proved little more than a stumbling block as Eastern Province responded with victories over Southern Gauteng (2-0), Southern Free State (4-1) and KZN Central B (2-1), before a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Northern Gauteng secured their place in the knockout stages.

Western Province stood between EP and a place in the final. After the sides finished locked at 2-2, the Cape outfit edged the penalty shootout 5-4 to end Eastern Province’s title hopes.

The disappointment of falling one match short of the final quickly gave way to determination.

Facing Boland for a second time, EP erased the memories of their opening defeat by drawing 1-1 before holding their nerve in another shootout to prevail 3-2 and secure a place on the podium.

Beynon attributed much of the team’s success to the identity established during their preparation.

“We decided early on the type of team and brand of hockey that we wanted to play. The challenge during our preparation was making sure we were that side every time we trained and played.”

He said the performances also reflected EP’s long-standing commitment to an attacking style of hockey.

“EP has a proud history of playing an attacking brand of hockey. We definitely have the talent; it’s about preparation and being principled in and out of possession.

“We had a clear identity of who we wanted to be and how we wanted to play, and the boys worked hard and stuck to those principles.”

The province’s success extended beyond the bronze medallists, with the EP B side finishing fifth after what Beynon described as a competitive selection process that highlighted the depth within the age-group.

The performances were further recognised with several Eastern Province players earning national representative honours across various age-group teams, underlining the province’s schools hockey development pathway.

“Overall, it was a very solid set of results for Eastern Province boys’ hockey,” Beynon said.

“We feel we’re heading in the right direction, but now it’s about doing the work in the off-season, improving our structures and making sure we’re even stronger in 2027.”

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