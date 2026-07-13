First of many as Atlantic Aces hold impressive mini-athletics day in Helenvale

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Children waiting eargerly to compete in the Atlantic Aces mini-athletics meeting in Helenvale last week.

The Atlantic Aces Athletics Club achieved another milestone when they held a successful day of mini-athletics in Helenvale last week.

Delivering a successful mini-athletics event in the heart of this region was not easy, as mindsets had to be changed, donations had to be found and volunteers had to be convinced the event was safe.

For many children in Helenvale, this was probably a first, and boundaries were transcended as pupils from Helenvale Primary, Bayview Primary, Hillcrest Primary and Alpha Primary came together to enjoy a new beginning and a day of exercise.

More than 150 children attended the meeting and they enjoyed a variety of activities, including short sprints, long sprints, running two to four laps, and four by one-lap relays.

The organisers were highly impressed with the performances of the children and grateful for the assistance of the many volunteers who helped ensure that everything ran smoothly.

Hillcrest Primary officials said they were looking to host more of these sorts of initiatives to raise awareness about athletics and to contribute towards instilling discipline among the children.

The September school holidays have already been earmarked for a similar mini-athletics meeting to include Frank Joubert Primary, Alpha Primary and possibly Missionvale.

The Herald