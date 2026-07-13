Magnificent seven medals for Team Eastern Cape at Winter Games

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape girls' hockey team celebrate after beating KwaZulu-Natal during the Winter National School Sport Championships in KuGompo City on Monday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Story audio is generated using AI

Team Eastern Cape brought pride to the region by breaking their 2025 medal count on the final day of the Winter National School Sport Championship, contested across venues in KuGompo City on Monday.

The class of 2026 registered seven medals, which included two gold and five bronze medals, bettering last year’s edition in KwaZulu-Natal, where they won four medals — one netball gold, two silver for rugby and a bronze medal in netball.

The U14 girls’ hockey team beat KwaZulu-Natal 5-4 in the final at Stirling High Astroturf.

The game, played in a Hockey5s format, went down to the wire with the teams drawn 4-4 in the last 50 seconds, but the Cape team dug deep in front of their home supporters, who were vocal in the stands, and stole the game in the dying seconds.

The team’s head coach, Claire Samery of Nelson Mandela Bay, who was nervously running up and down the touchline, was ecstatic to be the first side to bring home a medal for the province.

“The final was played with super intensity. KZN are a tough side. Remember they beat us in the round-robin stages,” Samery said.

“We knew that we had to score first, and that’s what we did well.

“Because we rattled them when we scored first, they chased us the whole game and we defended well.”

The other gold medal came in the boys’ U17 soccer after they beat Mpumalanga 2-0 in the final at the Buffalo City Stadium.

Both goals came from the boot of winger Oluthando Gcanga from Merrifield School.

The team’s head coach, Roy Mitchell, also from Nelson Mandela Bay, said: “The boys were well prepared.

“They worked hard in our camps leading up to the games. That work showed for the duration of the games, especially in the final.

“We banged in the two goals and we were all over the whole game, and the opposition didn’t come back.”

In rugby, both the U15 boys and girls came back with bronze medals.

The boys beat KwaZulu-Natal 10-8 while the girls beat the same opposition 14-12 in their games for third and fourth place.

Buffalo City’s Thandile Mzukwa, the girls’ mentor, said: “We had major injuries and niggles to our key players, which slightly derailed the girls from going at full steam in the semifinals, which we ended up losing, but we are happy we got the bronze at the end.”

The boys’ coach, Ashwell Stride from Nelson Mandela Bay, who was striving for gold, was left disappointed.

Stride was part of the management of the Eastern Cape boys’ team that were runners-up to the Western Cape in the final in 2025.

“We had a really good team this year. I thought we were going to go all the way but we are happy to have at least had a podium finish,” he said

The Eastern Cape U15 girls came from 1-0 behind to send the game to penalties and win 4-2 against North West.

Orathile Thuledi of Lehana Senior Secondary scored the equalising goal in normal time for the hosts.

Head coach Gugulethu Diko was pleased.

“It means a lot to end the games with a medal, especially for our province, as we are behind in terms of development.

“Seeing the team defending in the second half made me really proud.”

Diko said she was impressed by how the girls handled the pressure during penalties.

“We spoke to them and told them that whatever the other team did, they could do even better.

“Our motivation was that those were simply their peers.”

The girls’ U17 and U14 boys’ volleyball teams each won bronze medals as well.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch