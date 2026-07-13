Rally stars shine in ideal conditions

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Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout in their turbo-charged 4-wheel-drive VW Polo 270 power their way to victory at the Syrabix Scribante Rally.

Round two of the Algoa Rally Club Championship delivered a thrilling day of high-speed action on and around Aldo Scribante Raceway at the Syrabix/Scribante Rally, with crews treated to near-perfect conditions after threatening rain clouds failed to arrive.

After some overnight rain, the first stage was held in slippery conditions, but the drying roads allowed competitors to push to the limit, producing spectacular driving and plenty of entertainment for the enthusiastic crowd.

At the front of the field, Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout continued their dominant form, producing another commanding performance to secure overall victory.

The pair combined speed with remarkable consistency, crossing the finish line 58 seconds clear of the determined challenge from Clyde Challenor and Grayham Bishop, who never stopped attacking throughout the event.

Ross and Roxanne Bartle completed the overall podium a further 30 seconds behind after another polished drive.

One of the biggest success stories of the day belonged to 16-year-old Neels Vosloo Jnr, who made an impressive rally driving debut behind the wheel of a Toyota Conquest.

Guided by experienced navigator Mark Irvine, the youngster showed maturity beyond his years to finish 13th overall in a competitive field of 21 starters.

Their efforts earned them second place in the ARC 3 class and third in the Clubman category, marking an encouraging start to what promises to be an exciting rally career.

Local stars Justin and Dane Langhein thrilled the crowd with their three-wheel cornering antics. (Darryl Kukard)

Another memorable debut came from Malcolm de Man, who climbed into the navigator’s seat alongside his father, Oliver.

The father-and-son pairing enjoyed an impressive outing, finishing fifth overall and securing third place in the RS4 class, adding another feel-good story to an entertaining day of competition.

The crowd favourite, however, was undoubtedly the beautifully prepared classic Toyota Corolla of Justin and Dane Langhein.

The experienced duo delighted spectators during the tar stages as the agile Corolla attacked corners so aggressively that it repeatedly lifted onto three wheels, with the inside front wheel hanging dramatically in the air.

Their spectacular driving style earned applause from fans lining the stages while also delivering the Clubman class victory and first place in ARC 2.

There was also a warm welcome back for Gordon Nolan, who returned to competitive rallying after an extended break from the sport.

Joined by circuit racing driver Timothy Ball, the pair quickly discovered a good rhythm to claim an excellent third place in the fiercely contested RS2 class, proving they will be a force to be reckoned with.

With the championship beginning to take shape, competitors are turning their attention to the next round, which takes place on September 12 in the Bathurst area.

If round two is anything to go by, rally fans can expect another action-packed showdown as the battle for championship honours intensifies.

Class results

RS4: 1 Nick Davidson & Ashley Bezuidenhout, 2 Clyde Challenor & Grayham Bishop, 3 Oliver & Malcolm de Man

RS2: 1 Ross & Roxanne Bartle, 2 Juan & Tarryn van Rooyen, 3 Gordon Nolan & Timothy Ball

Clubman: 1 Justin & Dane Langhein, 2 Francois Vermaak & Handré van Schalkwyk, 3 Neels Vosloo Jnr & Mark Irvine

ARC 4: 1 Francois Vermaak & Handré van Schalkwyk, 2 Ethan Jacobs & Kaylin Kapp, 3 Juan de Kok & Dirkie Greef

ARC 3: 1 JP Smit & Marisa Bernhardt, 2 Neels Vosloo Jnr & Mark Irvine, 3 Martin Kleingeld & Deon Engels

ARC 2: 1 Justin & Dane Langhein, 2 Johan & Juané Viljoen