Sport

Stars celebrate winning Nodefa Premier League

Imbabala Young Stars eye promotion in upcoming regional league play-offs after 2-0 win over Young Culture

Herald Correspondent

Herald Correspondent

Imbabala Young Stars won the Nodefa Premier League at the weekend. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

Imbabala Young Stars were officially crowned the Nodefa Premier League champions after beating Young Culture 2-0 in their final game of the season at Jabavu Soccer Stadium in Kwanobuhle on Saturday.

Stars were one of the teams that set the pace from the start of the season.

Golden Chiefs finished runners-up after Young Culture were beaten.

Culture would have finished second if they had beaten Stars, who had already won the league with a game to spare.

Stars will now hope to become another Nodefa League club to play in the regional league when they contest the play-offs in Walmer later this month.

The Herald

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