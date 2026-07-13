XP allays boxing neglect fears amid political involvement

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Ayanda Matiti, second from left, with social media boxing fan Andile Siko, Asanda Gingqi and Khaya Majeke at a premedical examination for the Gingqi, Fuzile bout.

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Xaba Promotions boss Ayanda Matiti has allayed fears that his heavy political involvement may have adverse consequences for his boxing promotion business ahead of his next tournament in September.

The future of XP, which is widely considered the best promotional company in the province and, to a large extent, in the country, has been cast in doubt after Matiti launched a political party, the Social Democratic Movement, a few months ago with several activities scheduled to mobilise campaigns towards the November elections.

Renowned for the astute marketing of his shows, Matiti was largely absent in the weeks leading up to the XP tournament in June featuring the SA mini-flyweight title clash between Thinumzi Gqola and Athanani Mxoli at Orient Theatre.

While busy with political commitments, he handed the baton to his assistants, including his wife and Linda Saliwa, to drive the show, even missing the final weigh-in a day before the event.

His absence raised concerns about whether his political schedule would limit him from fully committing to boxing promotion despite being the only promoter in the province enjoying dedicated television backing by SuperSport.

However, he shot down the perception that he might be lost to boxing, insisting XP would continue to operate even in his absence.

“XP is not a one-man show but a team of different minds working towards a common goal of punching boxing to another level,” he said.

“Even without my presence XP keeps operating, and I have always insisted that I will not remain in charge forever.

“There comes a time when I will hand over the reins while remaining in an advisory role, but I am not saying that time is now, though we have capable personnel, such as my son Bukho, to run this promotion.”

Matiti confirmed that the September show would be held at Selborne Park in KuGompo City on the 26th, featuring the return of Asanda Gingqi, defending his SA junior lightweight title.

Though Gauteng’s Katlego Khanyisa is earmarked as the challenger, he is yet to sign the fight contract.

“Linda is still engaging in negotiations with the Khanyisa camp and this might be finalised in due course,” he said.

Gingqi will be making his ring return since his debatable loss to Azinga Fuzile in the XP blockbuster tournament, which drew a full house at Orient Theatre in April.

Selborne, which is renowned for hosting tennis matches, last hosted a boxing tournament in 2015 when recently retired Xolisani Ndongeni beat Jasper Seroka to win the IBO lightweight title.

The venue, though, is steeped in boxing folklore, as it hosted the huge boxing derby between Zolile Mbityi and Toto Makorotlo, which deepened the rivalry between Mdantsane and Duncan Village.

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