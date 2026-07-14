Bulldogs boss Badli cites positives in team’s woeful season

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Border Bulldogs loose forward Khanya Solani passes the ball in their Currie Cup First Division match against the Leopards at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane. Picture:

Border Rugby has promised to review the woeful Bulldogs Carling Currie Cup First Division season, in which the team finished at the bottom of the log without a win.

The Bulldogs concluded yet another season to forget when they narrowly went down 17-14 to fellow strugglers the Leopards at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane at the weekend.

Having conceded massive points, with some of their losses resembling cricket scores, the team’s woes were compounded by the expiry of contracts of coaching staff and players.

Coach Dumisani Mhani, who has been searching for the winning formula throughout the season, confirmed that his contract and those of his assistants had expired.

While a decision has yet to be made on whether Mhani will be retained, BRU president Zuko Badli promised to restore the Bulldogs’ image and turn the team into a competitive entity.

Badli highlighted the positives from the past season, citing encouraging signs of growth, resilience and commitment from players and coaching staff.

“Admittedly, the season did not deliver the results we had hoped for and every match provided valuable lessons,” he said.

“We will continue to rebuild and strengthen the foundations of Border rugby.”

While the players’ performance left a lot to be desired in some matches, with ill-discipline often creeping in, Badli lauded their dedication and sacrifices in an effort to change the team’s fortunes.

As pressure mounted amid chastening losses, players were often sent to the sin bin, further hampering progress, and the opposition used their numeric advantage to dominate the matches.

There were even calls for the team to disband as hopes of stemming the tide faded.

However, they have shown gutsy displays in some of their matches as players put their bodies on the line despite facing teams with more financial muscle and resources.

Their fightback was commendable against the Leopards after trailing 17-7 at the break before their late rally fell short of delivering the first win in three years, having lost all their SA Cup matches.

For all their woes, the Bulldogs have been able to get over the tryline in all their matches, which Badli highlighted as one of the positives to build on for the future.

“As we close this chapter, our focus shifts to reviewing the season, building on the positives and addressing areas of improvement while preparing for the challenges ahead,” he said.

“We thank our supporters whose passion and encouragement remained constant while not forgetting our sponsors and partners.”

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