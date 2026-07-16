Algoa Motorsport Club throws Border lifeline as National Extreme Festival heads to Gqeberha

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A remarkable show of unity within South African motorsport has ensured that one of the country’s premier racing events will go ahead, despite concerns over the future of the historic East London Grand Prix Circuit.

Following Motorsport SA’s decision to relocate the upcoming National Extreme Festival from the East London Grand Prix Circuit to Aldo Scribante Raceway in Gqeberha after safety concerns were raised, Algoa Motorsport Club (AMSC) has stepped in with an extraordinary gesture to support its neighbours at Border Motorsport Club (BMSC).

Rather than simply hosting the event, AMSC has reached an agreement that allows BMSC to rent Aldo Scribante Raceway and stage the National Extreme Festival as though it were being held at their own circuit.

The arrangement means Border Motorsport Club will retain all revenue generated from race entries, pit rentals and gate takings, funds that will play a crucial role in restoring the East London circuit to the safety standards required for national racing.

The agreement follows extensive discussions between the executive committees of both clubs and has been praised as a shining example of sportsmanship and co-operation within South African motorsport.

BMSC chair Andrew Karshagen expressed his appreciation for the gesture.

“I can confirm the exciting news that BMSC has been given a wonderful opportunity by AMSC and we are extremely grateful for this generous initiative,” he said.

“It will obviously come with a few challenges, as it is incredibly difficult to run an event of this magnitude at your own circuit, let alone running it on another circuit 300km away. We, as a committee, cannot thank AMSC chairlady Debbie Marais and her team enough for setting all of this up for us.”

The financial boost from the event is expected to go a long way towards addressing the safety upgrades required at the East London Grand Prix Circuit, ensuring that one of SA’s most treasured racing venues can once again welcome national championship events in the near future.

The relocation has transformed August into one of the busiest and most exciting months ever experienced at Aldo Scribante Raceway, with three consecutive weekends of top-class circuit racing set to attract competitors and spectators from across the country.

The action begins on August 1, when the Algoa Motorsport Club hosts Round 5 of its Regional and Club Championship.

A week later, on August 8, the Northern Regions Regional Extreme Festival arrives in Gqeberha with packed grids featuring some of SA’s most entertaining racing categories.

Fans can expect spectacular battles from the BMW M Performance Series, Digital FMS GT Sports & Saloons, ATE VW Challenge, DOE Formula Vee single-seaters and the thunderous Dunlop V8 Supercars.

The month reaches its climax on August 15 when the National Extreme Festival takes over the circuit.

Though the SunBet ZX-10R Masters motorcycles and Extreme Supercars will not form part of the programme, spectators will still witness an outstanding national line-up featuring South African Touring Cars, including SupaCup, Investchem MS4 single-seaters, Formula Ford Kent, Astron Energy VW Polo Cup, Toyota GR Cup and another round of regional challenge VW Rookie Cup.

One of the biggest crowd favourites is expected to be the Dunlop V8 Supercars when they headline the Regional Extreme Festival on August 8.

Fans can look forward to the largest field of V8 muscle cars seen in the region for several years, with at least four powerful machines from the Eastern Cape expected on the grid.

Representing Border Motorsport Club will be Border Towing stalwarts Martin, Wade and Jody van Zummeren, while local man Gerald Beech will be aiming to defend home honours in what promises to be an unforgettable battle of horsepower and V8 thunder.

Upcoming events

July 18: Motocross Nationals, Rover Motocross Club; 4x4 Day, Kariega Airfield

July 25: PE Oval Track Raceway Dirt Oval Racing, Club Championship Round 5; Regional Karting Championship Round 5, Algoa Kart Club; Drag Racing Test & Tune, Aldo Scribante Raceway

August 1: Algoa Motorsport Club Circuit Racing, Round 5

August 8: Northern Regions Extreme Festival, Aldo Scribante Raceway

August 15: National Extreme Festival, Aldo Scribante Raceway

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