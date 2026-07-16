Bungu brought in to boost KO artist Sizani’s camp after upset loss

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Errikie Errikie rocks Lonwabo Sizani with a big right during their WBC junior-lightweight title at the Guild Theatre.

Mdantsane knockout specialist Lonwabo Sizani has roped in former world champion Vuyani Bungu as part of his technical team as he plans a ring return in November.

The change was influenced by Sizani’s upset knockout defeat by unheralded Namibian Errikie Errikie in a vacant WBC youth junior-lightweight title at the Guild Theatre in KuGompo City in April.

The brutal fourth-round stoppage handed him his first professional loss in six bouts, snapping a five-fight winning streak all by knockouts.

It quelled high expectations placed on him of being a future champion, with his promoters suggesting his technical team should be boosted by more expertise.

Trained by former SA junior-bantamweight champion Mzi Dintsi with veteran mentor Bobbin Sityana serving as an assistant, there were concerns that the boxer was not getting proper seasoning and moulding in training to augment his talent.

The quick end of his bouts, of which all but two took just one round, added to perceptions that the team was papering over his overall development in favour of knockouts.

However, Dintsi insisted that training did not focus on ending fights by stoppages, but opponents could not take Sizani’s power.

After Sizani was brought down to earth, Dintsi said the boxer had recovered from the shock loss and was relishing a ring return.

“He still does not understand what happened in the fight,” he said.

“In fact, he does not even remember the fight itself; all he recalls is when he was walking to the ring, and that is why we suspect foul play.”

Sizani was knocked down twice, with the second fall sparking medical personnel to rush into the ring to revive him.

After spending anxious moments prone on the canvas, Sizani finally made it to his feet.

His promoter, Mzi Booi of KayB Promotions, said Bungu had been approached to join Sizani’s technical team.

“We want him to develop properly, and Bungu is the right person to shore up his boxing makeup because we still believe the kid has loads of talent to go far in the sport,” he said.

Bungu, an SA record holder for most world title defences, has been sparingly used to impart his expertise with developing boxers, with the latest being SA junior-flyweight champion Siseko Teyisi.

Booi said the camp was still searching for an opponent for Sizani’s return, with the bout scheduled as part of the November 1 tournament at the Guild Theatre.

Other bouts on the bill include the provincial junior-lightweight title defence by Lubabalo Kweyi against Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi and former provincial champion Likho Sigabi facing Yamkela Phaliso in a featherweight clash.

Former amateur stars Sinovuyo Mthintelwa and Amzolele Dyeyi, as well as provincial junior-featherweight champion Ayabulela Xatyana, who were all part of the April show, will also return to action.

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