Coach Chris Bright backs Luthando Biko for big test

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PE Submission Fighting Academy coach Chris Bright says months of uninterrupted preparation have left Luthando "Shorty" Biko well-placed to make another statement on the international stage at Brave CF 107.

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Having already described the bout as “unfinished business”, Luthando “Shorty” Biko is now entering the final phase of his preparations as the Gqeberha mixed martial artist closes in on his return to the Brave Combat Federation arena.

The 36-year-old PE Submission Fighting Academy veteran will face Georgia’s Bidzzina Gavashelishvili in the co-main event of Brave CF 107 in Burgas, Bulgaria, on August 1, with the contest finally taking place after an earlier meeting between the two failed to materialise.

Biko heads into the clash looking to make another statement on the international stage, having previously spoken of his desire to prove he belongs among the world’s elite flyweights.

A victory would strengthen his standing within Brave CF and potentially move him a step closer to another shot at championship honours.

His longtime coach, Chris Bright, believes the groundwork has already been laid.

“This is probably the best camp we’ve had in the past three fights,” Bright said.

“One camp was disrupted by a rib injury and another was taken on two weeks’ notice, so we hadn’t really had a full preparation that went according to plan.

“This time everything has fallen into place, and Luthando is in a really good space, both physically and mentally.”

Bright believes the uninterrupted build-up has allowed Biko to sharpen every aspect of his game while drawing on years of international experience.

“As you get older, your body changes but your fight IQ improves,” he said.

“Luthando is a far better boxer than he used to be, and his jiu-jitsu continues to evolve.

“The sport is always changing, so we’re constantly learning and making sure we stay up to date with what’s happening at the highest level.”

Standing opposite him will be a seasoned Georgian wrestler renowned for his relentless pressure.

“Georgian fighters have an excellent wrestling culture, and he’s a strong pressure fighter,” Bright said.

“He throws combinations and forces you into wrestling exchanges, so he’s testing you everywhere.

“He makes people work for every second of the fight.”

But despite the challenge awaiting his fighter, Bright believes the rewards on offer could make this one of the defining moments of Biko’s career.

“The way Brave is promoting the fight, it certainly feels like a number one contender bout,” he said.

“They’ve already shown clips alongside Mohamed Mokaev, so naturally that’s the fight we’d love next.

“At this stage of Luthando’s career, we want things to move quickly and a win here could put him right in that conversation.”

For Bright, success would carry significance beyond Biko’s own ambitions.

“We’re a small gym, so we’ve always had that small-man mentality,” he said.

“We want to prove you don’t have to be in Johannesburg or overseas to compete with the best.

“You can come from the Eastern Cape and still take on the world.”

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