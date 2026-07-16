EP gunning for prized berth in Currie Cup First Division final

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EP flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen will have a key role to play for his team when they face the Valke at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday. Picture:

There is no love lost between the EP Elephants and the Valke, and an intense physical duel is expected when these old foes lock horns in a Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal showdown in Gqeberha on Saturday.

To achieve their goal of reaching the final, EP must snap a two-game losing streak against the formidable East Rand outfit at the Madibaz Stadium at the NMU campus (kickoff 3pm).

In their opening game of the SA Cup in March, EP went down 29-23 to the Valke after a hard-fought encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Valke made it a double over EP when they ran out 49-28 winners in a First Division game played at the Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park on June 13.

EP have momentum on their side at this crucial stage of the season after chalking up wins over the Border Bulldogs, Leopards, Griffons and Eagles in their past four outings.

A key cog in EP’s plans to down the Valke is flyhalf Maxwell Klaaasen.

Last week, Klaasen’s educated boot contributed 22 points towards his team’s crucial win over the Eagles.

“This home semifinal against the Valke will not be an easy game,” EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

“EP have not had the Falcons’ number in our recent outings against them.

“This semifinal is something we are looking forward to, and we are playing at home.

“EP have everything to play for on Saturday.”

EP coach Allister Coetzee acknowledges the challenge ahead in their home semifinal against the Valke, emphasising the importance of the match for his team. Picture: (Fredlin Adriaan)

If EP advances to the final, they will play the winners of the other last four showdowns between the SWD Eagles and the Leopards.

The Eagles are favoured to win this clash, and a rematch against EP in the final is on the cards.

EP clinched a home semifinal with a last-minute 52-45 win over the Eagles at Outeniqua Stadium in George last Saturday.

It took a last-gasp try from flying wing Mpho Ntsane to earn EP a thrilling win over the previously unbeaten Eagles

The teams were locked up at 45-45 before Ntsane put the finishing touches on a breakaway move that clinched a home semifinal for his team.

EP showed guts to clinch the victory after referee Hernus Coetzee handed forward Laken Gray a 20-minute red card for foul play at a ruck in the 28th minute.

“EP were desperate to get into a playoff situation,” Coetzee said.

“We put the Eagles to the sword.

“The Elephants were unbelievable in taking the game to the Eagles, and we contested well in all areas.

“We moved the ball to the edge to create opportunities with our attack, and we scored six tries.”

A new First Division champion will be crowned after the Griffons failed to make the semifinals.

SWD emerged as the top side after five rounds of league action on 22 points despite losing their last home fixture to EP, who finished second on the log on 20 points.

The Valke finished third on 18 points after beating the Griffons 34-19 in Kempton Park.

The Leopards’ victory saw them overtake the Griffons on the log, finishing fourth on 14 points.

The Valke consolidated their third position on the table with a win over the Griffons at the Barnard Stadium.

The East Rand side again showed their attacking prowess by scoring six tries in an entertaining clash ahead of their trip to Gqeberha.

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