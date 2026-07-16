SA A fight back to pull off stunning win over fancied SA Schools outfit

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SA Schools scrumhalf Mickyle Booise charges towards the tryline during his team's match against an SA A side at Grey High School on Thursday.

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A less-fancied SA A team produced a stunning second-half fightback to pull off a shock 34-33 win over a powerful SA Schools team in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The A side looked all but dead and buried when they trailed 21-7 at halftime, but they hung on to clinch a memorable win at the iconic Kolisi Field at Grey High School.

SA Schools thought they had pulled the game out of the fire at the death, but referee Luvuyo Maceba ruled a try-scoring effort had been held up.

The next generation of Springbok stars certainly lived up to expectations with a memorable performance in one of the biggest occasions on South Africa’s schoolboy rugby calendar.

In the first game of a double-header on the Kolisi Field, the SA Schools girls’ team ran out 31-17 winners over an SA A side.

After playing starring roles for their unions at the U18 Craven Week tournament last week, the chosen players relished an opportunity to shine in the green and gold.

While the boys’ fixture is an annual event at the conclusion of Craven Week, it was the first time such a match had been played between the girls’ teams.

SA Schools boys made a dream start when fullback Ethan van Biljon put the finishing touches to a flowing passage of play to score the game’s first try in the fourth minute.

Spurred on by their fast start, SA Schools confidently moved the ball through the hands to pave the way for hooker Theo Boshoff to sail through a non-existent A team defence.

That gave SA Schools a 12-0 lead after nine minutes.

The A side was struggling to keep a rampant SA Schools side at bay, and livewire scrumhalf Mickyle Booise added to their misery with his team’s third try.

After enjoying their best passage of play, the A side registered their first points when hard-running centre Ruan Roux found a way through the defence with a well-worked try.

An early second-half try from Stefan van der Vyver pushed the SA Schools’ lead out to 28-7 after 39 minutes.

The A side was fighting to stay in the contest, and Aphelele Chamane scored his team’s second try to reduce the deficit to 28-18 in the 44th minute.

This gave the A side fresh impetus and EP, and Graeme College star Lucritia Magau went over for his side’s third try after 48 minutes.

Thanks to a spirited fightback, the A side were back in the game when Jaydon Viljoen landed a 35th-minute penalty to leave the SA Schools side with a narrow 28-22 lead.

The A side sealed the deal when Rhandzu Mkhabela went over for his team’s fifth try of the afternoon.

Scorers:

SA A 34: Tries: Ruan Roux, Aphelele Chamane, Lucritia Magau, Nathan Aneke, Rhandzu Mkhabela. Conversions: Ruan Fluks, Jaydon Viljoen (2). Penalty: Viljoen

SA Schools 33: Tries: Ethan van Biljon, Theo Boshoff, Mickyle Booise, Stefan van der Vyver, Luxolo Sonkonokono. Conversions: Travis Pheiffer (3), Achmat Behardien.

In a historic first meeting between the girls’ sides, the SA A side scored the first try when Angel Nxasane crashed over the whitewash in the fourth minute after early pressure.

SA Schools then gained territorial advantage but were left frustrated by a series of handling errors after they were well set to score.

SA Schools scored the next points when EP and Motherwell High School wing Anothando Mbada showed her pace to go over for a try in the 18th minute.

Showing fight, the A side regained the lead when Border’s Buncwane Komani dotted down her team’s second try after 22 minutes.

SA Schools wing Anothando Mbada on attack against the SA A side at Grey High School on Thursday (Picture Eugene Coetzee)

The SA Schools side grabbed a 12-10 halftime lead when powerful prop Sine Rasmeni splintered the A side’s defence.

There was a setback for the A side when referee Siyanda Pikoli yellow-carded prop Lindokuhle Mkonto shortly after the second half resumed.

Taking advantage of their numerical advantage, hard-running centre Endinalo Fihla scored the A side’s third try in the 32nd minute.

SA Schools were finding their rhythm, and a try from Surrender Chauke pushed their lead out to 26-10 after 39 minutes.

The A side never stopped fighting, and their persistence was rewarded when wing Alicia de Klerk scored the final try of the game just before the hooter.

Scorers:

SA Schools 31: Tries: Anothando Mbada, Sine Rasmeni, Endinalo Fihla, Surrender Chauke, Raylee Phathakge. Conversions: Mia Kanka, Alice Ncube (2).

SA A 17: Tries: Angel Nxasane, Buncwane Komani, Alicia de Klerk. Conversion: Zukhanye Roxa.

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