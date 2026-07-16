Ussa triumph brings Varsity Shield ambitions to the fore

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The Madibaz rugby team won the Ussa B section in Gqeberha to earn promotion to the top tier for the 2027 tournament.

The Madibaz rugby team’s triumphant Ussa campaign has laid a solid foundation for another deep run into next season’s Varsity Shield competition.

Under head coach David Manuel, the Mandela University outfit achieved a major objective when they won the B section at the University Sports South Africa tournament in Gqeberha this month.

In lifting the title, the team secured its promotion to the top division in 2027.

The Madibaz opened their campaign with a 38-19 victory over Varsity Cup side Emeris and went on to defeat CPUT 33-24 to secure their place in the final.

There they came up against and beat Kimberley-based SPU 41-7 to cap a memorable week.

It was no fluke, as Manuel said their goal was to win all three of their pool matches to give themselves the best chance of earning promotion.

By graduating to the top tier, Madibaz will compete against the country’s top sides, including traditional powerhouses Maties and Tukkies, next year.

The achievement was the reward for years of hard work for Manuel, who has been instrumental in rebuilding the institution’s rugby programme.

“When you want to create a winning culture, you have to win,” he said after the Ussas.

“I said before the tournament we needed to slay a few dragons to prove we can win the big games, beat the big teams and stand up to them when it matters.”

The coach believe his troops will bank thmemories and transfer them into next season.

“We have to do the hard work and continue strengthening the squad through recruitment, but this campaign has confirmed the belief in the hearts of our players.”

Manuel said the defining theme of the week had been to “resurrect” Madibaz rugby to prove wrong those who said they couldn’t win, didn’t belong and shouldn’t be there.

The challenge was how each individual could contribute to the collective, he said.

The team’s mentor also praised the leadership group and the rest of his coaching staff for being aligned with what they were trying to achieve on the field.

Special praise was reserved for senior players who made their final tournament appearance.

“They were motivated to leave the jersey in a better place because that has always been one of the core values of this programme.”

Manuel was also impressed with the squad’s growth during the tournament.

“It was incredibly satisfying to see them take ownership, embrace the opportunity and back themselves in the big moments.”

While promotion marked an important milestone, Manuel pointed out that it was merely the beginning.

Madibaz will turn their attention to preparing for the challenges of the Varsity Shield, where they have been habitually slow starters before gaining momentum and running out of steam at the final hurdle.

Meanwhile, Madibaz Sport rugby manager Siphesihle James said their success was the reward for weeks of meticulous preparation.

“Everyone involved gave everything, which makes this achievement more special.”

He said the inspirational leadership of the senior players and coaching staff united the squad when it mattered most.

Hosting the tournament was a career highlight for Jobo, known to many as James.

“It would not have been possible without our local organising committee, events co-ordinator Tasquane Mullins and support staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.”

He acknowledged the role of Madibaz Sport, Madibaz Rugby and Ussa Rugby in staging the event.

It featured 25 men’s and 23 women’s teams and attracted about 1,250 student athletes from across the country.

“The positive feedback from participating institutions is a proud moment,” James said.

Off the field, he said the tournament was an opportunity to highlight the strengths of the university and city. — Full Stop Communications

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