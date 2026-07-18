France cruise past Japan 42-15 in Nations Championship

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France's Theo Attissogbe breaks through a tackle during the Nations Championship game against Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 18, 2026.

France beat Japan 42-15 on Saturday to wrap up their Nations Championship southern hemisphere series with a comfortable win in humid Tokyo.

France scored six tries against a Japan side that never gave in but were ultimately outclassed by the Six Nations champions.

The result meant France finished their three games with wins over Australia and Japan and a loss to New Zealand, while Japan beat Italy and lost to both Ireland and France.

“We know the World Cup is a year away and we had that in our minds,” said France captain Maxime Lucu.

“We’ve played three big matches against southern hemisphere teams and we have three more in November.

“We go back with two victories and we are happy.”

The game kicked off in 28 degrees Celsius heat and high humidity in front of more than 50,000 fans at Japan’s National Stadium, although the forecast rain did not arrive.

Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lamothe scored two tries each for France, with Alexandre Roumat and Lucu bagging the others.

“We knew that Japan would fight very hard and we were ready for them,” said France wing Theo Attissogbe.

“It was a tough battle, but in the end, we are happy to get our second win.”

Kippei Ishida and Sojiro Otsuka scored in the first half for Japan.

“The finishers did really well for us,” said Japan coach Eddie Jones.

“The last 20 minutes, I think we had the best of the play.”

Both teams started with completely different front rows from their previous games, anticipating a fierce physical contest.

France scored the opening try in the second minute after winning a lineout and rumbling over the Japan line for Lamothe to touch down.

France were hit with a setback when flanker Lenni Nouchi and lock Florian Verhaege both had to leave the field for concussion checks.

Japan took advantage by scoring a penalty and a try in quick succession, Ishida turning on the afterburners to streak home in the 15th minute.

France hit back with a Jalibert try, with Japan lock Harry Hockings sin-binned in the immediate aftermath.

Roumat, who was making his first international appearance since February 2025, added another try four minutes later to put France in firm control.

Lucu dashed over for France’s fourth of the game, but Japan gave themselves a lifeline when Otsuka scored a try four minutes before half-time.

Jalibert scored two minutes into the second half, before Lamothe also got his second of the game less than 10 minutes later.

Jalibert was sin-binned midway through the second half for an illegal tackle.

The TMO (television match official) denied Japan another try when substitute Tiennan Costly crossed the line just moments after coming on. - AFP

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