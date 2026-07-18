Debutant Williams scores as South Africa thump Wales

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SA's Jaco Williams scores in the Nations Championship game against Wales at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on July 18, 2026.

Debutant wing Jaco Williams scored a try and created another as South Africa thumped Wales 43-0 on Saturday to reclaim first place in the Nations Championship southern hemisphere standings.

Despite the wide winning margin in Durban, it was not a vintage performance by the Rugby World Cup title-holders, who committed numerous handling errors and conceded a string of penalties in the first half.

South Africa began the match needing a bonus-point win by at least 14 points to overtake New Zealand on points difference, after the All Blacks beat Ireland 40-21 in Auckland earlier.

That objective was achieved 40 seconds into the second half at Kings Park when a break by lock Cobus Wiese set up Williams to go over in the corner.

South Africa and New Zealand have a maximum of 15 points each in the southern hemisphere table, with the Springboks ahead on points difference.

Fly-half Vusi Moyo was another of four debutants. After a nervy start, the 20-year-old settled to kick three conversions from four attempts and show promise in front of a 40,000 crowd.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus rang the changes early in the second half, with Manie Libbok taking over as playmaker from Moyo.

Wales barely left their half before the break and did well to restrict the home team to tries from No. 8 Jasper Wiese, scrum-half Cobus Reinach and outside centre Jesse Kriel.

After Williams struck, Wales enjoyed a spell deep in Springbok territory, but could not penetrate an excellent defence.

Replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies scored a fifth try for South Africa, then Wales substitute prop Ben Warren was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

South Africa kept pressing in the closing stages, and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and flanker Paul de Villiers crossed the tryline. Libbok succeeded with one of his three conversion kicks. - AFP

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