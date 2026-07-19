All Blacks make strides under Rennie as Springboks loom

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Tupou Vaa'i of New Zealand is tackled during the Nations Championship match against Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18

Coach Dave Rennie says he’s “really excited” by the All Blacks’ upward trajectory early in his tenure but warns a four-Test series against SA will be a “different beast”.

New Zealand made it three from three in the Nations Championship with Saturday’s 40-21 win over Ireland in Auckland, delivering a performance Rennie said was an improvement on the wins over France and Italy.

It provided further evidence that the All Blacks are playing with greater cohesion and assurance than during the two years under predecessor Scott Robertson.

Robertson oversaw a commendable 20 wins from 27 Tests but was sacked by New Zealand Rugby bosses this year, primarily because they lacked confidence the national side was on track to reclaim their previous status as the world’s best.

In all three matches under Rennie, the All Blacks haven’t shirked from a high-speed, largely ball-in-hand approach.

More size was added to the pack against Ireland, introducing a physicality which Rennie said would be valuable against the world champion Springboks.

“We’ve put a lot of detail into our game, the boys have really embraced it,” Rennie said after the Auckland Test.

“I’m really excited, I think we’re in a good spot.

“It’s a different beast, South Africa. We’ll go over there and give it our best shot.

“The exciting thing, I reckon, is we’ll come out of Africa regardless of the results in a much better place.”

Wing Will Jordan has benefited from Rennie’s approach, scoring six tries in three matches to become New Zealand’s all-time leading Test try-scorer.

He said scoring 40 points against heavyweight opponents, Ireland, underscored the threat of their attack.

“I felt like it was certainly the most complete performance. I felt like we’d had good patches in the other two games.

“Mind you, there’s no illusions about what’s coming [South Africa]. It’s going to be great.”

The “Greatest Rivalry” tour begins against provincial opponents the Stormers in Cape Town on August 7 and leaves SA for the fourth and final Test on September 12 in Baltimore in the US.

Seasoned fullback Damian McKenzie said Rennie had stamped his mark as an ambitious coach but also an astute selector.

McKenzie praised the introduction of rising Wellington Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love at fly-half for all three July Tests, leaving no place for decorated number 10 Beauden Barrett.

“The way Ruben’s playing, you’d think he’s played close to 50 Tests,” McKenzie, who was New Zealand’s first-choice fly-half under Robertson, said.

“He’s obviously had an extremely good season with the ‘Canes and now he’s just brought that confidence into the Test arena.

“He’s leading us around the park.” — AFP

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