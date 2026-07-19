Eastern Cape martial artists promoted to elite rank of 6th Dan

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Physical grit, unwavering discipline and decades of devotion to their discipline have culminated in an historic milestone for the Eastern Cape martial arts community.

At the prestigious Goju Kai All-Africa Seminar held in Cape Town at the end of June, two of the province’s leading martial artists, Anél Cornelius Renshi Shihan, of KuGompo City, and Gqeberha’s Warda Thom Renshi Shihan, were promoted to the elite rank of 6th Dan (Rokudan).

For Cornelius, the promotion makes her only the third person in the history of the Border region to achieve this rare honour in Goju Kai karate.

The seminar was hosted by the African head of Goju Kai, Peter Brandon Hanshi, and presided over by the global head of the style, Goshi Yamaguchi Saiko Shihan of Japan, who was assisted by countrymen Masatoshi Yamaguchi Hanshi and Arai Shihan.

As the president of the International Karate-do Goju-Kai and the son of the style’s legendary founder, Gogen Yamaguchi, Goshi Yamaguchi Saiko Shihan’s presence brought immense historical significance to the event.

KuGompo City instructors Tulisa Gola Sensei and Mzwabantu Mzini Sensei, both graded to the rank of 4th Dan (Yondan). (SUPPLIED)

For both Cornelius and Thom, the grading was the culmination of decades of dedication under this direct, historic lineage.

The two women, graded to 5th Dan in 2018, were awarded their prestigious Renshi Shihan (Master Teacher) titles together in 2023, and have now stood side by side to claim their 6th Dan under his direct evaluation.

Cornelius’s martial arts journey, which began in 1990, has been uniquely intertwined with the global leader of the style; she has had the rare honour of grading directly under Goshi Yamaguchi Saiko Shihan for her 3rd Dan (2000), 4th Dan (2004), 5th Dan (2018), and now her 6th Dan in 2026.

Achieving a 6th Dan requires an extraordinary level of physical and mental preparation.

For the past year, Cornelius, a full-time occupational therapist and mother of two, maintained a gruelling training schedule.

She trained five to six days a week, often pushing through two intensive sessions a day that balanced specialised strength training, rigorous cardiovascular conditioning and precise technical preparation.

Under the expert guidance of Border legends Glenn Cunningham Kyoshi Shihan (7th Dan) and Anton Roux Kyoshi Shihan, Cornelius’s success is a powerful testament to balancing demanding professional careers, family life and athletic excellence at the highest level.

Beyond their personal achievements, both women are leaders of the sport in the province.

Cornelius has been a cornerstone of local karate administration, serving as the Buffalo City Metro technical convener from 2020 to 2025, and stepping up as the technical convener for the broader Eastern Cape province in 2022, a role she continues to hold.

The strength of the Border region’s representation at the seminar was further bolstered by local instructors Tulisa Gola Sensei and Mzwabantu Mzini Sensei, both of whom successfully graded to the rank of 4th Dan (Yondan).

Their collective success highlighted the high standard of instruction, mentorship and martial arts talent thriving in the province.

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