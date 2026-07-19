Progress down Park to show they remain force to be reckoned with

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Progress centre Curtley Deysel heads for the Park tryline during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby match at Londt Park on Saturday

Progress showed they remain a force to be reckoned with in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they beat a resurgent Park side 41-22 on Saturday.

It was a vital away win for the Kariega side, who had only won three out of their opening eight matches ahead of Saturday’s key showdown at Londt Park.

They produced a dominant display away from their Central Field home to improve their position on the log.

Progress have endured a disjointed season, and this may have contributed to their performances.

Their match against the NMU Madibaz, which had been scheduled for the Central Field in Kariega two weeks ago, was postponed.

Progress were last in action on June 27 when they lost to Harlequins, and Saturday’s emphatic victory will end speculation that ring rustiness may have crept into their game.

After failing to win any of their three matches in the Super 14, Park have enjoyed a new lease of life in the Grand Challenge.

They made their intentions to bury memories of their Super 14 campaign clear when they pulled off a shock 38-29 win over Gardens on the opening day of the Top 12.

Park earned valuable points on the road when they drew 20-20 against Joubertina United last week.

“Park were very poor against Progress on Saturday,” Park coach Marius van der Walt said.

“There was shocking defence and also decision making.

“We will bounce back from this, but some very hard words will be spoken during the week.

“Park cannot carry on like this and we won’t.”

Champions Gardens, who occupy fifth spot on the log at the start of the day, ran out convincing 50-27 winners of bottom-of-the-log Hankey Villagers at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Harlequins remained on track to finish second at the halfway stage, when they beat Joubertina United 40-13 at the Adcock Stadium.

Jeffreys Bay, who pulled off an impressive 27-25 over Gardens at the Pellsrus Sports Grounds last week, were beaten 37-27 by Trying Stars in Alexandria on Saturday.

In the only other game on Saturday, Brumbies beat Star of Hope 31-21 in Makhanda.

Log-leaders Kruisfontein United, who have completed their fixtures before the split, have a healthy haul of 44 points and cannot be displaced at the top of the table.

There has been confusion in club rugby circles about how the second half of the Top 12 season will be structured.

There was a widely held belief that the teams ending in the Top 6 at the halfway stage would play another round of fixtures among themselves, with the bottom six clubs playing in a separate group.

Club rugby bosses, however, said there was never any intention to split the Top 12 into Top 6 and Bottom 6 groups of the opening rounds.

In a letter to clubs they said: “During the annual meeting, the final logs [at the conclusion of the first round] will be used to group the six clubs [into two groups] according to uneven and equal numbers — ie: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 to be in the one group while 2, 4, etc. are in the second group.

“Thereafter, each group will be split 6/6. These six will play an additional five games within the group of six.

“Though split, EPRU will continue drawing joint logs. Nowhere, in any written correspondence, was reference made to a top and bottom six divide of the 12 teams.”

Saturday’s Top 12 results: Brumbies 31 Star of Hope 21, Trying Stars 37 Jeffreys Bay 27, Gardens 50 Hankey Villagers 27, Harlequins 40 Joubertina United 13, Park 22 Progress 41.

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