Tsitsipas wins Swiss Open title to claim first ATP Trophy in 16 months

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Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his victory against Belgium's Raphael Collignon in the Swiss Open final in Gstaad on Sunday

Stefanos Tsitsipas ended a 16-month wait for an ATP Tour title when the Greek defeated Belgium’s Raphael Collignon 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 to win the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Sunday.

The victory was Tsitsipas’s first title since he beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Dubai Tennis Championships final in March 2025 and the 13th ATP singles crown of his career.

“I would like to start by mentioning how amazing the final was today,” Tsitsipas said.

“It’s been a long time so it does mean a lot to me.”

The 27-year-old, a former world number three currently ranked 85th in the world, produced a strong serving performance in the two-hour 17-minute contest, firing four aces without a double fault.

He won 21 of 29 points on his second serve and saved two of the four break points he faced.

Tsitsipas took the opening set before first-time ATP Tour finalist Collignon fought back to level the match in a second-set tiebreak.

The Greek regained control in the decider, however, securing the break he needed to seal the title.

The triumph provides a timely confidence boost for two-time Grand Slam finalist Tsitsipas as he looks to build momentum ahead of the US Open, which begins on August 30.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova said on Saturday she would miss August’s Canadian Open after undergoing minor surgery.

The 29-year-old Czech lost to compatriot Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-3 in the Wimbledon final earlier in July.

It was the second Grand Slam final defeat of Muchova’s career, following her loss to Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open.

“I had to undergo a small surgery that will keep me off the court for a few weeks,” Muchova posted on social media.

“Everything went well, and I’m already working on my recovery.

“Sad to be missing Toronto this year. I was really looking forward to making my debut there, but recovery comes first.”

The world number six has struggled with a series of injury setbacks during her career, including recurring wrist problems.

Muchova did not disclose the nature of the injury or provide a timeline for her return, but she is expected to be fit for the US Open. — Reuters