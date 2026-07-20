All-Black son becomes New Zealand’s latest sporting star

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New Zealand's Ryan Fox and his caddie Dean Smith, a former Victoria Park High School pupil, celebrate with the Claret Jug after winning the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club near Southport in north-west England on Sunday

Ryan Fox said winning the Open Championship is something he “would have killed” for when battling just to make it as a golf pro, but he may not even be the best sportsman in his family.

The third New Zealander to win a men’s major is the son of former All Black Grant Fox, who won the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987.

His maternal grandfather Merv Wallace captained and coached the New Zealand cricket team.

“I don’t know if this tops their achievements, but it’s certainly right up there,” Fox told reporters after his shock breakthrough at Royal Birkdale.

“I guess there’s no pressure on my kids going forward now!”

The 39-year-old, who had former Victoria Park High School pupil Dean Smith carrying his bag, had never even cracked the top 10 of a major before this week, but has bucked the general pattern in golf by succeeding as a late bloomer.

“I was a rookie on the DP World (European) Tour at 30. I was a rookie on the PGA Tour at 37 and now a major champion at 39. I’m definitely not following the trend at the moment,” he added.

“If you’d have given me my career up till yesterday, when I first turned pro I would have jumped at it. Now I probably would have killed people for it.”

Fox has had to live in the shadow of his father in a rugby-mad nation, but credited his dad’s spell as a caddie for a turning point in his career.

“My second year on the Aussie Tour, I was pretty close to giving it up. I think I had three events left in the season and I was not enjoying it,” he said.

“I had just missed the cut at the Aussie PGA badly. My dad came over and caddied for me and he said to me, ‘why do you play this game?’ And I said, ‘well, it’s supposed to be fun’.

“But it wasn’t really very fun at the time. He goes, well, let’s just go out this week and try to have some fun.

“I think I finished fifth that week and that made enough to keep my card for the year. Took the pressure off the rest of the year and I came back the following year and played really, really well ... I was very close to giving it up at that point.”

Fox follows in the footsteps of Bob Charles at the 1964 British Open and Michael Campbell at the US Open in 2005 as the only male Kiwi winners of majors.

New Zealand has a superstar of the women’s game in Lydia Ko, who has three majors to her name at the age of 29.

“I think we punch above our weight a little bit in New Zealand anyway,” Fox said.

“I think this will be huge for New Zealand golf.”

Simply getting the opportunity to tee off at the British Open was once Fox’s ambition.

Now he will return the Claret Jug to the home of the sport at St. Andrews’ next year and is guaranteed a place in the Open Championship at least for 16 years.

“I used to get up in the middle of the night to watch this tournament back home. It was always something that was there just to be able to play in it.

“Now to be an Open champion, to be the champion golfer of the year, it’s unbelievable, surreal, crazy. I don’t have enough words in my vocabulary to explain it, to be honest.” — AFP

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