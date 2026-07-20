Antonelli relieved to get ‘tough win’ in Belgium

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First-placed Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates with the trophy on the podium after competing in the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Sunday

Kimi Antonelli showed relief and satisfaction after taking full advantage of Mercedes teammate George Russell’s misfortunes to extend his lead in the drivers’ championship with a calm win in the Belgian Grand Prix.

His victory ended a three-race winless streak and lifted the Italian 50 points clear of the luckless Russell, who slipped to third in the title race after colliding with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari on the opening lap.

“It feels nice to be back on the top step after a few difficult races,” the 19-year-old Antonelli said.

“It was a hard-fought race. We lost first place with the virtual safety car and then we managed to make our way back — and it was a tough win because Charles [Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc] was quick and we had to hold on to that.

“The momentum was always there, so it was just about getting the result.”

Hamilton survived his clash with Russell to finish fourth on track behind second-placed teammate Leclerc and four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Hamilton climbed to second in the championship, 45 points behind Antonelli.

Antonelli admitted he had been fortunate to score maximum points on a day when Russell was forced to retire again.

“We were a bit lucky with what happened, in terms of the championship, but that is why you have to take every opportunity because we saw it can really swing the situation.

“Now, we just have to keep performing, keep bringing the results and then we will see what will happen at the end of the year.”

After reliability problems in Spain and Britain deprived him of any points, Antonelli had to stay calm under instruction from Mercedes to come home 1.9 seconds ahead of Leclerc.

He recovered from losing his lead, after a good start from his pole position, during a virtual safety car intervention that favoured Ferrari and others.

Leclerc, who won the last race at Silverstone, fought hard to stay in contention and took second place, which leaves him fourth in the title race, 78 points behind Antonelli.

“I believed in the win until the end.

“We had a little bit of luck with the VSC at the right time for us, but the pace was relatively strong.

“There were five or six laps, on the hard [tyres], where I was struggling with the front axle, and then it came back a little bit.

“I felt better with the car. There’s still some work to do, but it’s a step forward.”

Verstappen said he and Antonelli had been unlucky with the VSC that gave Ferrari and others a “cheap stop” in the race.

“I tried everything I could in the race,” he said.

“The first stint was not too bad; the second stint was probably a bit more difficult.

“But at the same time, Kimi and I got a little bit unlucky with the virtual safety car.

“For us, to be on the podium is good. I gave it everything I had, so actually P3 is good.” — AFP

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