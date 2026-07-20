Breetzke eyes greater heights after CSA honour

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Fresh off being named CSA's ODI Player of the Year, Matthew Breetzke is preparing for another stint on the franchise circuit before South Africa's build-up to the 2027 World Cup begins in earnest.

Matthew Breetzke believes being named CSA’s ODI Player of the Year is recognition of a breakthrough season, but insists the accolade is only the beginning as he sets his sights on cementing his place in the Proteas side ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The Warriors batter was honoured at the Cricket South Africa Awards on Thursday after a memorable 12 months in which he established himself on the international stage, making the most of every opportunity that came his way in the 50-over format.

Breetzke’s rise has been built on consistency. In just 12 one-day internationals, the right-hander has amassed 706 runs at an outstanding average of 64.18, including a century and six half-centuries.

His record-breaking 150 on debut against New Zealand was followed by another slice of history as he became the first player in men’s ODI cricket to begin his career with five successive scores of 50 or more, underlining why he was a worthy recipient of CSA’s ODI Player of the Year award.

Away from the international arena, Breetzke had another productive stint in franchise cricket, where he scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 154.02 for the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket and will now head to the Caribbean to represent the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

Despite the recognition, the 26-year-old said he was already focused on the next challenge.

“I’m really grateful to receive the award. It is nice being recognised for your hard work, but for me, this is hopefully just the start. I’d love to build on it from here and reach even greater heights,” he said.

Breetzke believes experience has played a major role in his development.

“I think I’m a lot calmer and more experienced, and I’m batting really well at the moment.”

While the award provides validation, he insists it does not change his mindset.

“As a professional sportsman, you always feel like you have more to prove, whether it’s to certain people or to yourself.

“It does give you confidence, but for me, that’s pretty much done now. On to the next goal, and that goal is definitely the World Cup.”

Breetzke said he is looking forward to learning from some of the game’s most decorated T20 cricketers during his stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

“I’ll be playing with the likes of Pollard, Pooran and Narine. They’re probably three of the players who have won the most trophies in the history of the game, so I’d love to pick their brains about winning trophies.”

With South Africa building towards a home ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027, Breetzke knows the upcoming ODI series against Australia, Bangladesh and England will provide valuable opportunities to cement his place in the Proteas squad.

Every training session and every match, he said, is geared towards earning a place in the side and helping South Africa challenge for cricket’s biggest prize.

“My main goal is not only to make that side, but to win that World Cup. That’s at the forefront of my mind.”

The list of CSA Awards affiliated to Eastern Province were:

Robin Peterson (Warriors) – Division One Men’s Coach of the Year

Matthew de Villiers (Warriors) – CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season

Aphiwe Mnyanda (won the award while with the Warriors; now with the Titans) – Men’s Domestic Newcomer of the Season

Jordan Hermann (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) – SA20 Rising Star of the Season

Quinton de Kock (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) – SA20 Player of the Season and SA20 Batter of the Season

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