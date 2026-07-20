Mhletywa thrilled with CSA award and hopes to help Iinyathi to promotion

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Eastern Cape Iinyathi pace bowler Alindile Mhletywa is ecstatic to have been named CSA Men’s T20 Knockout Player of the Season and hopes his form carries over to the coming season, which starts in September.

The awards were on Thursday evening in Johannesburg, and Mhletywa edged his teammate Thozama Totana, Ruan Haasbroek (Knights) and George van Heerden (South Western Districts) for the accolade.

In the past season, he spearheaded the Border attack, taking 15 wickets during the tournament, which included a standout best-bowling performance of 3/23 against the Garden Route Badgers.

The Iinyathi went on to reach the T20 and One-Day finals, in which the 30-year-old Mhletywa contributed immensely.

“It was an honour and a privilege to get the award, but it is for the Union, not me,” Mhetywa said.

“We had a very good season this past season, we finished in third place, and we reached two, which was the biggest achievement for our team,” he said.

A portion of the Iinyathi team, excluding those who are playing club cricket in England, have been in a training camp since the beginning of June.

CSA are set to introduce a makeover of its domestic circuit, including having division one teams play division two sides in the T20. There will also be three-dayers instead of four-dayers, and the one-day matches will follow after the three-day matches.

Mhletywa and his fellow bowlers want to use the shakeup to their advantage.

“Obviously, there’s going to be a new system introduced next season, which we are happy to check out next season and hopefully do well in.

“We have a good team that includes most of the players from last season, and we will have continuity. Already, the guys are training hard in pre-season for the start of the season, and we want to push toward promotion,” he said.

Former Iinyathi coach Tumelo Bodibe missed out on clinching the coach of the year category, with JP Triegaardt from the Knights getting it.

Butterworth-born Proteas wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta got the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket accolade.

The Award is for Jafta’s personal path and journey beating alcohol addiction.

The Dispatch previously wrote about Jafta’s struggles, which reached their worst point during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After checking into rehab for 56 days, she successfully turned her life around.

She has since achieved four years of continuous sobriety, establishing herself as a cornerstone behind the stumps as a three-time World Cup finalist for the Proteas Women.

Joseph Ngqasa from Border Kei won the KFC Mini-Cricket Co-Ordinator.

CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, said: “The CSA Pathway Awards are a celebration of the people who make our game stronger every single day.

“From volunteer coaches introducing children to cricket for the very first time with Mini Cricket, to teachers, administrators, scorers, grounds staff and the talented young players progressing through our structures, every one of these individuals contributes to the future of South African cricket.

“This season has shown what is possible when strong pathways are in place.

“As we celebrate the Proteas Men’s historic ICC World Test Championship triumph and the Proteas Women’s continued success on the global stage, we are reminded that those achievements begin in our schools, clubs, hubs and communities.

“The winners represent the foundation upon which future Proteas teams will be built.

“At Cricket South Africa, our purpose is to change lives through the power of cricket.

“These awards recognise people who live that purpose every day by creating opportunities, inspiring young people

and ensuring that cricket remains a game for all.

“We congratulate each of our winners and thank them.”