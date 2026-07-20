Ring officiating set to be punched back to life after Bloem seminar

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Siya Vabaza Booi and Loyiso Mtya during the ring officials seminar in Bloemfontein at the weekend

The rampant controversy surrounding ring officiating in SA could to be a thing of the past after a successful three-day workshop in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Called to deal with the unprecedented poor officiating, which had seen a wave of boxers lodging appeals to Boxing SA, the event was attended by all licensed ring officials in the country.

Facilitated by former BSA boss Loyiso Mtya with Andile Matika (IBO Africa commissioner), Siya Vabaza-Booi (former BSA-EC manager) and WBF president Howard Goldberg making a presentation, the event gathered officials under one roof for the first time since 2017.

BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka said the seminar served as a critical platform to professionalise officiating, standardise training and establish a formal representative structure for officials nationwide.

“A grading framework was reintroduced, ending years of inconsistency, while a structured career pathway requiring specific mandatory milestones for qualification and advancement was finalised,” he said.

Mdantsane-bred veteran ring official Thabo Spampool was elected as chair of the newly formed Association of Ring Officials, marking another milestone in the professionalisation of officials.

The seminar also adopted a code of conduct for ring officials to ensure ethical integrity and professional accountability.

The decision was taken after an official got off scot-free despite hitting a boxer with an elbow during a bout after the boxer failed to obey when the official called for a break.

While lamenting the poor officiating, Lejaka acknowledged the unconducive work environment officials often have to deal with, including poor travel arrangements and a lack of general logistical support.

He confirmed that moves were afoot to increase annual licensing of officials to R550, adding that BSA would ensure they benefitted from the fee increase.

This would include ensuring that all officials have uniforms while being provided with annual refresher courses.

SA ring officials had been operating without consistent uniforms until sports minister Gayton McKenzie intervened and provided them with a formal dress code.

However, BSA has been roundly criticised for assigning officials who were involved in dubious bouts’ outcomes to the next bout, even after its review had rendered a different outcome.

This has raised concerns about consequence management, such as implementing a cooling-off period to improve performance.

Lejaka said the concerns were also addressed in the seminar, with steps to address them under review.

“Some of the issues will be handled by the association, including finalising amendments to boxing regulations while incorporating their feedback,” he said.

“The association has also been tasked with converting all seminar resolutions into a concrete implementation plan with established timelines.”

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