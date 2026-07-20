We are the most united team, says Spain’s emotional coach De la Fuente

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Spain's Lamine Yamal lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the World Cup final against Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said a team-first mentality powered his players as they beat Argentina 1-0 on Sunday to win the World Cup for the second time and establish themselves as international football’s dominant side.

De la Fuente, who at 65 became the oldest coach to guide a team to a World Cup triumph, led Spain to the Euro 2024 title and his team are now unbeaten in 38 matches in all competitions — a record for any team from Europe or South America.

“In the past, people were surprised about footballers being talented and skilled and being good people,” he told reporters.

“We are the most united team and that is thanks to having people with solidarity, values.”

Spain beat the defending champions 1-0 after extra time, with the winner coming from substitute Ferran Torres in a testament to the group mentality that has propelled them through the tournament.

“I’m so proud of this generation of footballers who have grown up with this philosophy, remained true to it, made it even better, and set an example as a team and a family — they’re excellent, world-class footballers with exceptional talent,” De la Fuente said.

“I’m very moved. Looking back and thinking about them, we’ve won everything, absolutely everything, with this generation of players.”

Spain conceded only one goal in the tournament but struggled to find a cutting edge in front of goal for the first 115 minutes against an obdurate Argentina team, who were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

Asked whether he was considering staying on for the 2030 tournament, De la Fuente said he would take time to decide his future.

“We are where we want to be, we are privileged with our players,” he said.

“We are not in a hurry, we must enjoy this, maybe we’re thinking about September and the next few matches, but this is something historic, let’s take it one game at a time.”

Matchwinner Torres said his goal belonged to the whole of Spain and expressed his relief at finally delivering for the team after criticism of his performances in the tournament.

“It was a goal scored by 47 million people — it wasn’t even mine or from the 26 players.

“It was destined to happen; it was meant to be a winner,” he said.

“While all finals are tough, when you’re up against [Argentina’s Lionel] Messi, you do get a bit nervous. We played better football.”

Marc Cucurella hailed Spain’s “incredible” defence.

Belgium were the only team to breach their defence in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles.

“When you don’t concede, it’s much easier to win,” Cucurella, who has recently sealed a transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, said.

“We’ve done an incredible job in that regard all tournament, and not just the defenders and the goalkeeper, because it’s a team effort.

“Ultimately, it’s about everyone making sacrifices.

“We attack together and defend together. That’s one of the keys to this team.”

The 27-year-old left-back said Spain, who also won the World Cup in 2010, could at last switch off.

“Now it’s time to celebrate,” he said.

“We came here with a goal, spent 50 days, or nearly 50, in camp, and now it’s time to be together, enjoy every moment, reminisce, and above all, switch off.

“We deserve a good party.” — Reuters, AFP

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