EP pathway yields national honours

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Eastern Province’s SA Schools hockey representatives are, from left, Keegan le Roux, Dale Jennings, Andrew Beynon (SA U18A coach and video analyst), James Chree, Ameer Muller, Ben Atkinson, Logan Goddard-Ford and Dante Elkington. Absent are Zacharee McLean, Chulumanco Mkontwana, Luke Mason and Greg Rodwell

Eastern Province’s successful campaign at the recent South African Schools Interprovincial tournaments has received further recognition after players from three of the province’s leading schools were named in South African representative teams.

The national squads, announced following the country’s premier schools hockey tournament in KwaZulu-Natal, rewarded standout performances across the various age groups.

According to the published SuperSport Schools squad lists, EP players featured in the SA Schools U18A, U18B, U17A and SA Hockey 5s teams, underlining the depth of talent emerging through the province’s representative pathway.

Grey High’s Dale Jennings earned selection to the prestigious SA Schools U18A side as EP’s sole representative in the premier team.

The province had six players named in the SA Schools U18B squad, with Grey High’s Keegan le Roux, Ameer Muller, Ben Atkinson and Logan Goddard-Ford joined by Pearson High’s Chulumanco Mkontwana and Gregory Rodwell of St Andrew’s College.

EP’s representation extended into the SA Schools U17A side, where Grey High pair James Chree and Dante Elkington were selected alongside St Andrew’s College’s Luke Mason.

Le Roux was also rewarded with selection to the SA Hockey 5s team, where he was joined by Pearson High’s Zacharee McLean, making Le Roux the only EP player to earn honours in two national squads.

The selections came on the back of one of Eastern Province’s strongest overall performances at the IPT in recent years.

The U18A side claimed the province’s first medal in more than a decade after securing bronze in the premier division, while the U18B team finished fifth.

The U16A and U14A teams also placed fifth nationally, while the U16B side finished sixth, highlighting encouraging depth throughout the representative programme, EP U18 coach Andrew Beynon said.

While the bronze-medal finish attracted plenty of attention, Beynon believes the national recognition earned by the players is equally significant for the future of hockey in the province.

“It’s always fantastic to see your local boys acknowledged for their efforts,” he said.

“It’s nice to see the boys acknowledged for their achievements, but it also shows the younger players coming through that players from the province can achieve these things and their goals.”

He believes the latest selections should serve as motivation for aspiring players while also reinforcing the importance of continually strengthening Eastern Province’s representative structures if the province is to build on this year’s success.

“We’ve got the talent pool, but it’s about being better prepared every year from a high-performance model, trying to make sure our structures are improving year in and year out, that coaches remain motivated, hungry to improve their knowledge base and drive the system forward.”

The breadth of this year’s national selections, coupled with Eastern Province’s performances across the age-group tournaments, provides further evidence that the province’s schools hockey programme is producing players capable of competing with the country’s best while laying a solid foundation for future representative success.

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