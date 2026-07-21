Safa welcomes Zungu election challenge and opens talks over Hugo Broos future

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Safa president Danny Jordaan with Bafana coach Hugo Broos at the Fifa World Cup send-off in Rosebank, Johannesburg, in May

It has been a busy period for the South African Football Association (Safa) following the Fifa World Cup.

Current Safa president Danny Jordaan, who has led the association for the past 13 years, continues to face scrutiny after being arrested in November 2024 on corruption-related charges.

Amid growing dissatisfaction among football supporters and administrators over the governance of South African football, calls have intensified for new leadership.

For the first time in years, Jordaan appears to have a serious challenger.

Businessman and AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu has entered the race for the Safa presidency.

Safa vice-president Linda Zwane welcomed Zungu’s decision to contest the elections, describing it as a healthy sign of democracy.

“I would not say much about any candidate at this point, and I’m not even tempted to comment on any individual. If he feels he can run against President Jordaan, then let him go ahead — it is a democracy,” Zwane told SportsBoom.co.za in an exclusive interaction.

“What we want is a united Safa, and that remains our main interest. Any person who wants to run is free to do so, and ultimately the regions will decide.”

Attention is also turning to the future of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who has indicated that he intends to step down following the Fifa World Cup.

Broos, who took charge of South Africa in June 2021, has enjoyed one of the most successful coaching spells in recent history.

Under his leadership, Bafana Bafana secured a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the knockout stages of the Fifa World Cup, restoring belief in South African football.

Pre-tournament, Broos was heavily criticised for his bold ‘defensive’ squad selection; however, it proved to pay dividends.

Despite Broos signalling his intention to retire, Zwane made it clear that Safa hopes to convince the Belgian tactician to remain involved.

“It would be premature to respond on whether Broos will remain with Bafana Bafana. The coach is currently at home in Belgium, and once he returns to South Africa, we will sit down and have discussions with him.”

“Since appointing him five years ago, he has done an outstanding job in taking South African football to the highest level.”

Zwane stressed that the decision ultimately rests with the coach.

“It was his call to say he is retiring, so as an association we will wait to hear from him officially. Any sane person would not simply let someone of his calibre leave an organisation.”

He believes continuity has been a key factor behind Bafana Bafana’s resurgence.

“Our experience tells us that the longer you keep a coach, the greater the chances of sustained success. You can see that from the results.

“If it is possible to keep him, we would be delighted to do so. But ultimately, it is his decision.”

Reflecting on the national team’s progress, Zwane added: “We are no longer the ‘cry babies’ or the ‘whipping boys’ of African football. Today, South Africa is respected globally.”

Looking beyond the elections, Zwane said Safa remains committed to delivering on its long-term strategic plan.

“We had Vision 2020, which has now passed. We are currently implementing Vision 2030.

“We have reached the halfway point of that strategy, and with the Safa elections approaching, our focus will be on delivering the second phase and ensuring South African football reaches where it belongs.”

One of Safa’s key objectives is to improve SA’s standing on the continent while strengthening football development from the grassroots level.

“We are currently among the top 10 (ninth) football nations in Africa, but our ambition is to break into the top five.”

“To achieve that, we must ensure our grassroots structures are properly supported so that we continue building a strong pipeline for our national teams. Every talented player deserves the opportunity to be identified, developed and given a platform to succeed.” — Sportsboom

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