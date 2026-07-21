Springboks, France top of their tables in the Nations Championship

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South Africa's flyhalf Vusi Moyo during the Nations Championship match against Wales at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday

SA and France top their respective tables after the southern hemisphere Tests in the inaugural Nations Championship.

The Springboks, New Zealand and other southern hemisphere nations will visit the northern hemisphere in November to play three Tests apiece before the grand climax on finals weekend at Twickenham on November 27-29.

AFP Sport picks out three things from the first half of the Championship:

Boks in box seat

Those coaches hoping to glimpse a weakness in two-time defending world champions South Africa’s armoury will be disappointed.

Convincing wins over England, Scotland and Wales, who failed to register a point, were pleasing enough for charismatic head coach Rassie Erasmus.

However, he also used the matches to blood fresh talent and experiment.

A case in point was Vusi Moyo, the youngest flyhalf in Springbok history at 20 years and 27 days, who started against Wales.

“I think a lot of guys came through this Test with ticks against their name,” Erasmus said after the Wales hammering.

Tougher Tests loom, not least the four-match series with the All Blacks.

The All Blacks players appear to have already digested new coach Dave Rennie’s strategy and liked what they saw, as they sit alongside the Boks on 15 points.

“We’ve put a lot of detail into our game, the boys have really embraced it,” Rennie said after Saturday’s convincing 40-21 win over a sloppy Ireland.

“I’m really excited, I think we’re in a good spot.”

Travel pains

One problem the southern hemisphere teams, when they go north, will be spared is the draining of long trips.

This was the opposite for most of the northern hemisphere sides in the three-week series.

For some of the coaches, it was too much.

France’s Fabien Galthie was bemused as to why his side had to travel to Japan when Ireland, who played Australia in Sydney, took on the Brave Blossoms the next weekend in Newcastle — and also the reasoning behind Fiji playing their “home” Tests in the UK.

It was all too much for Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada.

“Of course, we struggle fitness-wise, and it’s logical when they make you play the games that World Rugby is making us play,” Quesada said.

“Travelling took two days to go from Tokyo to Auckland, then all the way to Wellington.

“Now we have to travel all the way to Auckland. Spend three hours there before going seven hours to Perth.

“Recover, one day training and play again.”

Quesada’s Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell, though, looked at the positives given the Rugby World Cup is in Australia next year.

“All these experiences are fantastic,” he said.

“Coming to the southern hemisphere, which is where the World Cup is going to be, we need to learn those lessons and box them for next year.”

French top of European pops

Galthie may have had reservations about some of the aspects of the Nations Championship, but the 57-year-old former France skipper derived pleasure from his team’s performances on the pitch.

The thrilling opening narrow loss to the All Blacks comes with the caveat that they were without talisman Antoine Dupont, and the other players from the Top 14 final, and was followed by thumpings of Australia and Japan.

It not only confirmed their status as European kings, but they appear to be the likeliest northern hemisphere team to lift the Webb Ellis trophy next year in Sydney.

Coincidentally, it was there that England triumphed in 2003, still the only northern hemisphere World Cup win.

“Everything went smoothly and, above all, the energy and commitment of the players were magnificent,” purred Galthie after the 42-15 victory over Japan.

Of their Six Nations rivals, Ireland and England could take some heart, but as a teacher would say, “must do better”.

The Irish will pray that flyhalf Jack Crowley, who was instrumental in securing the Six Nations Triple Crown, is fit in November as Sam Prendergast again failed to sparkle.

England ended with a heartening if chaotic victory over the Pumas, a modicum of revenge for their footballing compatriots’ defeat in the World Cup semifinals to Argentina.

Four England players were sin-binned in the second half of Saturday’s match, taking their total in 2026 to eight yellow and one red card in eight matches.

England coach Steve Borthwick, though, was prickly when asked about it.

“I don’t think now is the time to be digging into that,” he said.

“You’re like the negativity committee, so it’s lovely coming and talking to you again.” - AFP

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