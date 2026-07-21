Walter Sisulu women ready to tackle Varsity Football tournament

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IYunivesithi Walter Sisulu's women’s football team are taking part in the FNB Varsity Football tournament from next month

IYunivesithi Walter Sisulu’s women’s football team will finally make their return to the FNB Varsity Football tournament after a nine-year hiatus, early next month.

Walter Sisulu will face Wits University in the season opener in the first round of matches at the University of Pretoria on August 1.

They will be joined by the University of Limpopo, University of Pretoria and Tshwane University of Technology teams in Group B.

Walter Sisulu women’s football head coach Buyisile Alfred Khunou said his team would overlook being considered as tournament underdogs.

“Take us as underdogs at your peril,” Khunou said.

“That has been proved by the team at the qualification championships where we surprised many.”

Walter Sisulu gained promotion back into the FNB Varsity Football tournament in December 2025 at the University Sports SA (USSA) Football Championships in Pretoria.

Khunou’s team finished sixth out of 18 participating institutions.

They finished as runners-up in their group, with wins over NWU Mafikeng, NWU Vaal, a draw against DUT and one loss against TUT.

As the season opener draws closer, Walter Sisulu have set up camp for final preparations for the tournament.

“Our preparations are continuing as we started with campus trial sessions and now converged for an intense preparation camp.

“We are trying to improve on team building with communication, technical awareness and execution of our game model,” Khunou said.

The 55-year-old has encouraged his team to make a good first impression in Pretoria during the opening weekend against Wits and UWC.

“In any round robin competition, it is crucial to get positive results in your first game and to sustain that to build on it,” he said.

In the second round of games, Walter Sisulu face UJ and CPUT at Wits.

Team captain Okuhle Mrhulwa described the energy around the camp as positive heading into the tournament.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder said: “The team is absolutely happy and ready to perform in the Varsity Cup tournament. They are already waiting for the day of kick-off.

“It [the camp] has been hard, but at the same time enjoyable.

“We got a chance to improve where we lack as a team.”

The Bachelor of Administration student added how eager she is to lead her team against other institutions.

“It’s an honour and achievement to be the leader of the team.

“It is absolutely fantastic to finally uplift IWS women’s football.”

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