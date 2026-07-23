Big rival clashes in Border Super League week 10

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Bobbies flanker Themba Solimo in action against UFH at Police Park at the weekend.

The Border Super League 10th round will produce big clashes this weekend, with the marquee games being Swallows versus Young Leopards and East London Police tussling with rivals Buffaloes.

Most eyes will be on Police Park in Cambridge to see if the Bobbies can extend their stay at the top of the standings.

Police have 39 points and have played nine games.

Should they beat Buffs with a bonus point, it would put them in a much more commanding position with a game remaining in their campaign.

For Buffs, an upset over Police would put them in the bracket for the Eastern Cape Super 14 and Brutten Ten bracket (top six).

In Ducats, a win for Young Leopards over Swallows will make sure that Amahobohobo move closer to Police.

They now have 32 points after eight games and have a game in hand.

Swallows (19) are in seventh place after seven games.

Third-placed Komga United (30) will play struggling Moonlight in Komga.

They will be hoping for Police and Leopards to drop points.

So will the University of Fort Hare Blues, in fourth place (28).

The Blues are playing the league’s whipping boys, the WSU Eagles, at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni.

The only unbeaten team in the league, the WSU All Blacks, will welcome Breakers at the Potsdam campus as they play catch-up.

They have only played five matches but have won them with bonus points.

The other fixture will be at Thubalethu school, where Fort Beaufort United will be up against Old Boys.

All matches are expected to kick off at 3.30pm.

In the Premier League, table-topping Lovedale College (40) have a bye, and there is an opportunity for Rising Stars (33) to close the gap.

But for that to transpire, the team from Kwelera will have to beat Ncera Leopards at Ntenteni Field.

Other fixtures in the second tier league will see Ocean Sweepers play Ntlaza Lions at Zikwaba.

In Berlin, United Brothers will be against host Berlin Tigers.

Ngculu Zebras welcome Africans in Nqamakwe, while at Mdantsane NU13, Winter Rose play Wallabies.

Black Eagles tussle with Busy Boys in Mpongo.

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