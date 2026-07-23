Eastern Cape Women’s Provincial League set for new era after Sasol exit

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Nav Galaxy goalkeeper Unako Koyana plays in the Women’s Provincial League (formerly Sasol League) in 2025.

The Women’s Provincial League (formerly Sasol League) new dawn will finally roll on across different regions in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

Last season, Sasol concluded its long-standing title sponsorship of the provincial league, shifting its primary Safa partnership focus exclusively to the senior national team, Banyana Banyana.

This forced Safa to rejig the structure of the league.

In the province, a new stream has been added to the usual two.

This is to lift the burden on travelling expenses for clubs.

Safa have adopted a strategy of playing each round in mini-festivals.

This means each stream will play every round at one venue.

For the opening round this weekend, Dumpy Adams in Komani, Mount Ayliff Stadium and Nelson Mandela University 2nd Avenue fields in Summerstrand will be the custodians.

In Mount Ayliff, Stream A, which has 4800 Ladies, WSU Mthatha, Executive Ladies, Eastern Rangers, Ayakha Stars, Sapphire and Coastal United will feature.

Ayakha Stars will play Executives (11am), WSU will be against Eastern Rangers, while Sapphire will tackle Coastal Ladies (3pm).

NMU will showcase Stream C, which has Madibaz, Park United, Sophakama, Bay Stars Ladies, Golden Stars Football Development and Caledonian.

Bay Stars play Sophakama (11am), Park against Golden Stars (1pm) and Madibaz versus Caledonian will be at 3pm.

Stream B that has WSU Buffalo City, WSU Butterworth, Phoenix Birds, Shining Stars and Eastern Cape Peace Lovers will be playing at Dumpy Adams.

Nav Galaxy face Peace Lovers (11am), Shining Stars will be against WSU Buffalo City, while Phoenix Birds will play WSU Butterworth.

Nav Galaxy mentor Asavela Nyeleka said it would be key for his team to get a win in the opener.

Most of his team’s players from 2025 have departed for the greener pastures of the top-flight Hollywoodbets Super League.

His squad will consist of players from his other team in the regional league.

“We had to promote players because we lost some of our key players.

“I don’t think we will — like the past seasons where we pushed for the league title — be able to do so this year because of inexperience,” he said.

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