Milford sign rising star Sigadi from Butterworth

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Butterworth’s Khunganani Sigadi has taken the next step in his promising career and joined newly-promoted Betway Premiership soccer team Milford FC.

The 20-year-old midfielder from Mnqambeli put pen to paper for the KwaZulu-Natal club on July 8.

According to Sigadi, Milford first showed an interest in him last year when he played for Chippa United in the DStv Diski Challenge.

“I chose Milford because they had been keeping an eye on me for about eight months, and that showed me that they genuinely believed in my abilities and wanted me to be part of their journey,” Sigadi said.

He said that coming from Butterworth to join a team like Milford in the Premiership was exciting.

“For me, it is a matter of pursuing a dream that started without much direction.

“Reaching this level feels like a big thank you to my parents, who have always supported me, my decisions and the sacrifices I have made along the way.

“It is a very special moment for me and my family.

“Milford is getting a hardworking, determined and ambitious player.

“I am always willing to learn, improve and give my best for the team.

“I want to contribute to the club’s success and continue growing as a player.”

So far, the midfielder has had a stellar year.

He joined North West University’s Soccer Institute in March.

Despite only playing for NWU for four months, he helped steer them to their first-ever promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

He was also named player of the tournament at the ABC Motsepe League playoffs that took place in Mthatha in June.

“Although it was a short period (at NWU), it was an important part of my journey, and I am grateful for the experience and opportunity I received there.

“Winning the player of the tournament award at the national playoffs was a huge achievement for me.

“To me, that award was the final step on the ladder that helped take me towards my dream of playing top-flight football in South Africa.

“It gave me confidence and showed me that all the hard work and sacrifices were worth it.”

His performance also earned him his first call-up to the national U23 team.

“I hope to continue working hard and earn more opportunities to represent my country,” he said.

Sigadi has encouraged other young players in the Eastern Cape who come from places like Butterworth to keep pursuing their dreams.

“Your background should never limit your future. Keep working hard, stay focused and trust the process.

“There will be challenges and sacrifices along the way, but if you remain committed and keep pushing, your dreams can become a reality”.

Sigadi and Milford FC will face reigning champions Orlando Pirates in their season opener at Orlando Amstel Arena on August 1.

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