NMB Choose to Challenge race targets record 2,500 entries

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Lusapho April will make his road running comeback at the NMB Choose to Challenge race on August 1 at Baywest Mall

The organisers of the Nelson Mandela Bay Choose to Challenge race are buzzing with excitement as they prepare to host another memorable event on August 1.

Now in its 10th year, the beloved Gqeberha event, brought to life by EP Athletics and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will start and finish at entrance four of Baywest Mall.

Due to the event’s popularity, race organiser Michael Mbambani said that they had increased the entry target to 2,500.

The 10km race will begin at 7am, followed by the 5km race at 7.15am and the 1km Kiddies Dash race at 8.40am.

“Last year we had 1,500 entries and this year our target is 2,500,“ Mbambani said.

“When I checked the entries that have come in last week, we were way over 1,000, maybe around 1,300 or 1,400 entries.

“We have a week and a couple of days to go before the event, so we can reach our target.

“The Choose to Challenge race will be our first road race in the new financial year as part of our new partnership with the city.

“We’re on par and ready to host the event. We are grateful to the NMBM and our partner Baywest Mall management for this partnership.

“This is one of the races that has many lucky draws because the tenants of Baywest Mall are all contributing towards the race in terms of lucky draws.

“Last year, our lucky draws totalled over R20,000, and chances are we’ll have more this year.

“So people should not miss out; entries are still open on Webtickets.

“Entry forms are also available at Brian Bands Sports Shop and at the EPA offices.”

Mbambani said the Bay’s top male and female athletes would be on the starting line on August 1.

“What makes this year’s race exciting is Lusapho April’s return to road racing following a brief retirement.

“He has now joined Ikhamva; he’s in his early 40s and can still be dominant.

“This will be his first race since his return.”

Melikhaya Frans of Ikhamva Athletics Club dominated last year’s 10km race, finishing in 29 minutes and 59 seconds.

His teammate Sinawo Poti finished second in 30:01, with Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club third in 30:12.

Refeloe Solomons of Nedbank Running Club won the women’s race with a time of 37:52.

Amanda Detshe of Madibaz finished second in 38:04, with Charlo’s Kayla van Renseburg coming in third at 38:06.

Online entries close on Wednesday at midnight.

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