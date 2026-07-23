Parents ask mayor to intervene over plans to relocate Chippa’s Diski team

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Chippa United boss Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi has denied that he plans to relocate the club's reserve team to Gauteng

Concerned parents of Chippa United’s reserve team have written to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe in a desperate attempt to halt club boss Siviwe Mpengesi’s plans to relocate the team to Gauteng.

In their letter sent to Lobishe on Tuesday, the parents of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team voiced anxiety over Mpengesi’s plan to move the reserve team, fearing for the uncertain future of their children.

When approached for comment on the move, Mpengesi said: “I don’t know what you [are] talking about, and please don’t call me regarding this again.”

Mpengesi was copied on the email sent to the mayor.

“Our children are left stranded with no direction in Nelson Mandela Bay since the team is relocating to Gauteng to form a partnership with the School of Excellence,” the letter read.

“Their football dreams are shattered by the news of Chippa United’s Diski team relocating to Johannesburg.

“The players were informed that trials to form the Chippa United FC team are currently taking place in Gauteng.

“Where will this leave our children?

“Chippa United Football Club is destroying our children’s futures by relocating [the Diski team].

“No normal kid will ever be happy to see his dream taken away.

“The DDC team was the only hope for our kids. We would love our mayor to step in to save the future of our kids.”

According to a source close to the Chilli Boys camp, former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player Katlego Mashego has been tasked with recruiting players and assembling a reserve side, and the team would use the Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni as their home ground.

Asked why Mpengesi would relocate the reserve side, a source said: “He wants to empower his new project, the School of Excellence he bought last year.”

This will not be the first time that the team has relocated.

In August 2024, Mpengesi moved the reserve side from Gqeberha to KuGompo.

At the time, his reasons for moving the team were that the fields in Nelson Mandela Bay had not met the rigorous standards of the PSL.

“The Wolfson Stadium is fixed now; it’s no longer an issue,” the source said.

“So, Chippa has no excuse; they have been given a facility to train the boys, and the stadium can host DDC games now.

“There is also the Gelvandale Stadium, so there is no issue of facility anymore.”

The source also said the reserve team was made up of U23 players, the majority of whom were still students.

He said seven players from the reserves last season signed five-year contracts with the team.

“What will happen to those players now?

“Because all those players are still in high school and will not be able to relocate.

“In terms of development, Chippa has meaningfully contributed to the city.

“Former Chippa local players Thulani Mini and Aviwe Mqokozo are products of the Diski team. They were promoted to the senior team.

“Asanele Bonani from Motherwell joined the team when he was only 15 years old; now he’s been at Chippa for more than five years.

“He broke into the senior team and was able to provide for his family.

“Azolo Matrose is another product of the reserve side, so if the team relocates to the Tsakane Stadium, many people in the city will suffer, not only the players.

“Local coaches, administrators and the technical staff will suffer.”

Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said Chippa United was an independent, legally registered entity that was neither owned nor controlled by the municipality but that it did have contractual obligations to the metro.

“Like any other private organisation, it is entitled to make strategic, operational and commercial decisions regarding its business activities and football development programmes, provided these are undertaken within the applicable legal and regulatory framework.”

Soyaya said the municipality respected the club’s right to pursue opportunities that would advance football development, whether within Nelson Mandela Bay, elsewhere in the Eastern Cape, or nationally.

“However, it is equally important to emphasise that while Chippa United is an independent entity, it is bound by the contractual obligations it has entered into with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“The municipality expects full compliance with the terms and conditions of that agreement and remains committed to exercising its oversight responsibilities to ensure accountability and adherence to all contractual commitments.

“Accordingly, any matters relating to the club’s contractual obligations with the municipality will be assessed against the provisions of the agreement, while questions relating to the club’s internal strategic or operational decisions are best directed to Chippa United.

“The municipality remains committed to promoting sport development, safeguarding public resources and ensuring that all parties honour their contractual and legal obligations.”

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