Title race intensifies as Rockets A and Aryans A keep winning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The league season gathered momentum this week with several key fixtures across the Premier, First and Second Divisions, producing impressive performances and several closely contested encounters.

In the Premier Division, Rockets A strengthened their title challenge by completing two fixtures, defeating club rivals Rockets C and Rockets B by identical 10–1 scorelines. Andrew Mudie and Malek Alqudah, remaining unbeaten across both matches as Rockets A continued their unbeaten run.

Keeping the pressure firmly on the leaders are Aryans A, who extended their winning streak with a convincing 9–2 victory over Callies A. Devin Langford and Adrian Afrika claimed the two points for Callies, both defeating Michael de Kock. Although the contest was finely balanced at 3–2, Aryans A demonstrated their depth and quality to pull away comfortably.

Fresh from their Interclub Tournament triumph a fortnight ago, Aryans B carried that momentum into league action with a dominant 11–0 victory over Livvies A. Aryans B dropped just three sets throughout the evening in a commanding display.

The closest Premier Division encounter of the week saw Despatch A edge Rockets C 7–4. Riaan May and Renaldo Burger both produced unbeaten performances to guide Despatch to victory.

The First Division featured two thrilling contests.

Livvies D narrowly defeated Callies B 6–5 in a match. Despite Nikhil Ramasamy finishing unbeaten for Callies, it was Claud Lawack who secured the decisive victory to seal the win for Livvies.

Livvies C also enjoyed success, overcoming Rockets D 7–4. Jayvan August and Xanovan Joseph were both unbeaten for the winners. Rockets D had a player playing up from the Second Division, but Montaque Paulse rose to the occasion, impressing on his debut at this level by recording a memorable victory.

Aryans D led the way in the Second Division with a solid 4–1 victory over Rockets F. Armiena Muller remained unbeaten for Aryans, while Clinton Allison earned the lone consolation point for Rockets.

Livvies F were pushed all the way by Rockets H before emerging 3–2 winners in one of the week’s most competitive ties. Rockets H came close to causing a major upset, but Livvies F maintained their impressive record and continue to establish themselves as strong contenders alongside Livvies E as the season progresses.

League action resumes next Wednesday, 29 July, at the Malabar Community Centre, where teams will once again battle for valuable points.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald