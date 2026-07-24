MJ’s Judo Dojo secure big haul of medals at SA Championships

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Malan Swart, left, and Petri van der Watt get to grips with some action in the South African Judo Championships

MJ’s Judo Dojo delivered an outstanding performance at the recent South African Judo Championships at the Feather Market Hall, collecting close to 70 medals, nearly half of them gold.

The club’s judokas, ranging from seven-year-olds to senior competitors, impressed throughout the event with determination, discipline and composure against some of the country’s top contenders.

“There was a great balance of excitement and nerves throughout the team, which translated into excellent performances on the mat,” sensei Reece Kramer of MJ’s Judo Dojo said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what our judokas achieved. The medal haul is incredible, but what stood out even more was the way they competed and supported one another.”

Among the standout performances was that from seven-year-old Libby Nel, who showed remarkable courage and technical skill in her division.

Owen Wait produced one of the tournament’s most memorable moments in a gruelling 12-minute contest against a national champion, which highlighted his resilience and endurance.

Kyle Preston secured impressive victories over African champions, while Tiffany Botes enjoyed an exceptional run, earning two gold medals and a bronze across both kata and fighting divisions.

Kramer attributed the club’s success to a philosophy of consistent, year-round development, rather than short-term training camps.

“You don’t prepare for nationals a few weeks before the event; we are always preparing,” he explained.

“In fact, the work for next year has already begun.”

A key element of this preparation included regular fight nights that exposed judokas to realistic match scenarios.

“Judo is a sport where one mistake can cost you the fight,” Kramer said.

“Our fight nights helped build confidence, sharpen decision-making and reinforce the importance of grip control and tactical awareness.”

He also commended the coaching and management team for ensuring everything ran seamlessly backstage, which allowed the judokas to focus entirely on their performance on the mat.

Reflecting on the exceptionally high standard of competition, Kramer emphasised that every tournament was a vital opportunity for technical and personal growth.

“There are always lessons to learn from both winning and losing,” he said.

“Without lessons, there is no progress. If you think your judo is perfect, you’ve already lost. We want to keep learning, improving and challenging ourselves.”

With the national event completed, MJ’s Judo Dojo is already looking ahead to upcoming tournaments in the Western Cape and Gauteng later this year.

However, Kramer believes the club’s greatest asset extends far beyond the scoreboard — it lies in its unique culture.

Though you’re alone on the mat when the fight begins, you never feel like you’re fighting alone.

MJ’s Judo Dojo coaches — Matthew Spear, Baden Westenberg, Teresa Vermaak, Marthinus Colesky and Kramer — together with their managers, parents, and teammates, create an incredible support system. That sense of community gives the judokas tremendous confidence.

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