Aimee Canny claims 100m breaststroke silver; Chad Le Clos works hard for fifth

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Aimee Canny in action during the women's 100m breaststroke semifinals in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Aimee Canny won her second medal of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday night, finishing second in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

US-based Canny, a member of the 4x100m freestyle relay team that took bronze on Friday, clocked 1min 06.19sec behind Scotland’s new star Angharad Evans, 12-hundredths of a second in front.

Canny attacked from the start and had the lead coming off the wall, but the Scot had too much down the final 25 metres to take a title that had sat in South African hands for the past eight years.

Tatjana Smith won at Gold Coast 2018 and then Lara van Niekerk at Birmingham 2022.

Kaylene Corbett, the 200m breaststroke world championship bronze medallist, finished sixth and Rebecca Meder seventh.

Soon afterwards veteran Chad Le Clos finished fifth in the 100m butterfly final in 51.49, nearly a full second off the podium. Le Clos won this event at the 2014 and 2018 editions.

Christian Sadie ended seventh in the men’s 100m backstroke S9 final.

In other action, the Proteas scored a methodical 96-42 win over Tonga in their netball contest, and bowlers Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg scored their first wins of the women’s pairs competition.

They downed undefeated England 1-0 in a tie break after the match had ended 9-0 3-4 and then saw off Malta 7-0 8-5.

The men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball side beat Wales 16-12, but the women went down 5-20 to Australia.