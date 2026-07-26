Biko eyes winning return on BRAVE stage

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Former EFC flyweight champion Luthando ‘Shorty’ Biko has been hard at work training before he steps back into the BRAVE CF cage this week

Gqeberha Mixed Martial artist Luthando “Shorty” Biko believes a full training camp has him primed to produce a vastly improved performance when he returns to the BRAVE Combat Federation cage on Friday.

The Gqeberha fighter will face Georgia’s Bidzina Gavashelishvili in the co-main event of BRAVE CF 107 in Burgas, Bulgaria, with the bout finally bringing together two fighters who were originally scheduled to meet in 2024 before the contest was cancelled.

The clash also allows Biko to settle unfinished business against an opponent he has spent more than a year waiting to face, while ending a run that has seen him lose two of his last three bouts and reigniting his ambitions in the BRAVE flyweight division.

The Port Elizabeth Submission Fighting Academy (PESFA) product, who begins his trek to Bulgaria on Monday, has enjoyed a full training camp for this fight and believes the difference will show when the cage door closes.

“I’m very excited for this one,” Biko said.

“It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait to showcase my skills on this platform.

“I’m confident I’ll do better than last time.”

The former EFC flyweight champion announced himself as one of SA’s leading mixed martial artists when he claimed the title with a stunning 26-second stoppage of Nkazimulo Zulu in December 2021.

He successfully defended the belt against Magno Alves before vacating the championship to pursue opportunities on the international circuit, meaning he never lost the title inside the cage.

Since then, Biko has fought in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, France and BRAVE CF, steadily building his reputation on the international stage.

Preparing for his third appearance under the BRAVE CF banner, Biko said the camp had gone according to plan.

“It was a good camp, and I’m satisfied with the work we’ve put in,” he said.

“The main focus was making sure I got to this fight healthy.

“We’ve prepared properly, worked on the areas we needed to improve, and now it’s time to perform. I can’t wait to get in there.”

Biko will arrive in Bulgaria several days before fight night and expects little difficulty settling into his surroundings, having become accustomed to competing on the international stage.

His focus now shifts to Gavashelishvili, whose grappling and relentless pressure have become key talking points in Biko’s preparations.

“He’s a grappler, and he likes to wrestle, but he’s also a brawler who comes forward all the time,” Biko said.

“We’ve worked hard on our defence because everything he does is with intensity.

“We need to stay disciplined, stick to the game plan and not get drawn into the type of fight he wants.”

Despite the magnitude of the occasion, Biko said experience had taught him to trust the work done long before fight night.

“I’m used to this now. It’s not my first time competing internationally and I’m confident because of the preparation we’ve had,” he said.

The desire to return to winning ways has provided an extra spark throughout his preparations.

“I’ve come from two losses, so I have to win. That’s my motivation, and that’s what’s driving me to get back into the win column.”

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