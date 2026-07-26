Eagles captain dedicates Currie Cup First Division triumph to fans

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SWD Eagles players celebrate after beating the Valke in the Currie First Division final at Outeniqua Park in George on Friday

Jubilant SWD Eagles captain Carl du Preez dedicated his team’s emphatic 41-21 win over the Valke in the Currie Cup First Division final to all the loyal fans who came out to support his team at Outeniqua Park in George on Friday.

The Eagles, coached by former Springbok mentor Heyneke Meyer, outscored the Valke by six tries to three to clinch a notable win over the feisty East Rand team.

“Your support lifted us every step of the way this season and also in the final,” Du Preez said.

“Thank you for standing behind us during this campaign and creating an incredible atmosphere at Outeniqua Park.

“This title belongs to every single one of you.”

The Eagles sent out a message that they will be strong contenders to end among the top four clubs in the SA Cup and win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2027.

The tone for the final was set when Neil Beukes scored the first try of the game in the eighth minute.

Hooker Janus Venter scored their second via a rolling maul.

Within five minutes and two tries on the scoreboard, the Eagles were suddenly in control at 12-0 inside the opening quarter.

The Valke fought back when fullback Hlomla Payi was on hand to take the pass out wide after their maul had sucked in all the defenders.

The easy conversion by Sergio Stalmeester made the score 12-7 in favour of the home side.

Barely two minutes later, SWD scrumhalf Xavier Swartbooi burst through at the back of the lineout to score a third try for the Eagles, with Du Toit adding his second conversion to take the lead out to 19-7.

Zeilinga Strydom, big outside centre of the Valke, finally broke through SWD’s defensive wall to score under the posts to reduce the halftime deficit to 19-14 and all to play for in the second half.

With the Valke determined to claw their way back, fullback Ulrich Wahl scored SWD’s fourth try, and Du Toit added the conversion and slotted a long-range penalty to take the score to 29-14 with just over 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

A fifth SWD try, by left wing Runé Lucas from a Wahl grubber to score in the corner, stretched the hosts’ lead to 34-14 and with just over a quarter of the game remaining, they were in full control.

Scorers:

SWD Eagles 41: Tries: Neil Beukes, Janus Venter, Xavier Swartbooi, Ulrich Wahl, Rune Lucas, Divan Du Toit. Conversions: Divan du Toit (4). Penalty: Du Toit

Valke 21: Tries: Hlomla Paya, Zeilinga Strydom, Tylor Sefoor. Conversions: Sergio Stalmeester (2), Sefoor.

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